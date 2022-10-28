“Can’t name anyone else who is even comparable to him”, “growing into a leader” – Manchester United fans in awe of ‘phenomenal’ 23-year-old after 3-0 win over Sheriff

Manchester United fans have lauded Diogo Dalot following his performance in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on 27 October.

Dalot has been in fine form at the start of the season and has made 16 appearances, scoring two goals and creating an assist in all competitions.

He impressed against Sheriff both defensively and in attack as he grabbed himself a goal in Manchester United's triumph.

The Portuguese defender rose highest in the 44th minute to put United ahead following Christian Eriksen's pinpoint corner.

It was Dalot's second goal as a Red Devils player and it sent his side on their way to victory.

Marcus Rashford added to United's lead in the 65th minute, heading home a Luke Shaw cross.

Much of the pre-match talk was over Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the team following a suspension by the club.

The Portuguese put his troubles behind him when he tapped home from close range in the 81st minute after Sheriff goalkeeper Maksym Koval had saved his prior header.

Ronaldo was the headline maker on the night but Dalot's performance has not gone unnoticed.

The right-back had two shots, one on target and made two key passes. He won three of his aerial duals and made two tackles.

He has been the only player to have started every single game during Erik ten Hag's tenure aside from David de Gea.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Portuguese's impressive display against Sheriff:

ًE. @UtdEIIis Dalot has been the best RB in the world this season. Dalot has been the best RB in the world this season.

AB @AbsoluteBruno I think it’s about time people started giving Diogo Dalot some respect, he’s phenomenal I think it’s about time people started giving Diogo Dalot some respect, he’s phenomenal https://t.co/PxztqBQKXq

Ryan, TEN HAG MUFC 🇾🇪 @TenHagWay Erik Ten Hag has transformed Diago Dalot to be one of the best Right Back in Europe at the moment. Erik Ten Hag has transformed Diago Dalot to be one of the best Right Back in Europe at the moment. https://t.co/OqcL7AAXUF

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Finally, thought it was going to be a long night.



Dalot servers that's goal, he's being playing so well this season Finally, thought it was going to be a long night. Dalot servers that's goal, he's being playing so well this season

ManUtd Analytics ⚽ @Utd_Analytics



He did start the season poorly. Specifically the first two games. However since then he's grown in stature and performed amicably. He never gets to rest, plays weekly and seems to be growing into a leader.



Respect.



#MUFC Dalot deserves a lot of credit!He did start the season poorly. Specifically the first two games. However since then he's grown in stature and performed amicably. He never gets to rest, plays weekly and seems to be growing into a leader.Respect. Dalot deserves a lot of credit!He did start the season poorly. Specifically the first two games. However since then he's grown in stature and performed amicably. He never gets to rest, plays weekly and seems to be growing into a leader.Respect. #MUFC https://t.co/jCW9pcoNmQ

Ruk @Miniruks . Diogo Dalot deserves all the plaudits! What a beautiful header Man goes from being woeful in defence at RB to improving so much he starts every game this season. Diogo Dalot deserves all the plaudits! What a beautiful header Man goes from being woeful in defence at RB to improving so much he starts every game this season 💫 . Diogo Dalot deserves all the plaudits! What a beautiful header ♥️ https://t.co/oYxp6zteqq

UTDyasir🔰 @YoussufYasir 🥱 Dalot flawless again Dalot flawless again ⭐️🥱

¹⁰ @rashfordprop dalot is genuinely the best rb this season, u cant name anyone else who is even comparable to him dalot is genuinely the best rb this season, u cant name anyone else who is even comparable to him

United remain second in Group E following victory over Sheriff and face leaders Real Sociedad on 3 November.

The Red Devils need to beat Sociedad by more than one goal to win the group.

They trail the La Liga side by three points and have an inferior goal difference of three.

Dalot is in line for a new contract at Manchester United

United looking to renew Dalot's deal

Dalot has become an integral part of Ten Hag's side, making the right-back position his own at Old Trafford.

His current contract with Manchester United expires next summer but the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, the Red Devils are pursuing a new contract for the Portuguese as interest from other sides has risen.

Barcelona and three Serie A clubs including AC Milan are reportedly interested in the right-back.

Dalot spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Milan, making 33 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring two goals and contributing three assists.

Manchester United had signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £49.5 million in 2019 and it had seemed Dalot would be playing back-up to the Englishman.

However, Dalot displaced Wan-Bissaka in United's XI last season, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

His performances this season have shown why the Red Devils lured him to the club from Porto back in 2018.

