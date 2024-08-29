"Can't pick up his boy's call no more" - Chelsea star jokes about Wesley Fofana not picking up his call after inclusion in France squad

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia joked about teammate Wesley Fofana ignoring his call. The French defender was called up to the national squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

The first international break of the season is coming up next week with France set to face Italy and Belgium on September 6 and 9, respectively. Didier Deschamps included Fofana in his squad for the matches.

Belgian midfielder Lavia joked on his Instagram account about the young defender ignoring his call congratulating him on his senior Les Blues call-up:

"Gets picked for the national team and can't pick up his boy's call no more... ☹️"

Trending

Fofana started both of Chelsea's Premier League matches while Lavia played against City but was left on the bench in their win at Wolves.

Chelsea's Fofana to team up alongside new Bayern signing Michael Olise with France

Fofana made his debut for France back in 2023, starting in their 3-0 win over Gibraltar. Although he was excluded from the international squad for the Euros, he has found his way back in Deschamps' side.

Former Premier League attacker Michael Olise has also been called up and is in line to make his international debut. The coach highlighted the Bayern Munich attacker's exploits at the 2024 Paris Olympics under Thierry Henry as the reason behind his selection.

"Michael did great things with Thierry Henry's Olympic team and he has moved up into a new category with his transfer to Bayern Munich," Didier Deschamps told reporters.

"It is quite logical that he should now come with us. He still has progress to make but potentially he has a lot of quality," he added.

Olise moved from Crystal Palace to the Bundesliga giants earlier in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of €60 million

Here's the complete France squad that Deschamps has selected:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Youssouf Fofana (AC Milan), N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad), Manu Kone (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (PSG), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

France will host Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday, September 6, before hosting Belgium three days later in Lyon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback