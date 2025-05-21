"Can’t play for this club ever again", "Take the Saudi money and sell him" - Fans rip into Manchester United star after UEL final loss to Tottenham

Fans on X have blasted Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought as they won the UEFA Europa League, following their clash at the San Mames Barria on Wednesday, May 21.
After a gritty first half from both sides, Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute via Brennan Johnson's header. Manchester United desperately attempted to get back into the game in the second half but were denied by Spurs' impressive defense. Moreover, Micky Van de Ven made a breathtaking goal-line clearance to deny Rasmus Hojlund (68'), ensuring his side kept a clean sheet.
Bruno Fernandes started alongside Casemiro in midfield for Manchester United, playing all 90 minutes. Despite creating two chances, he was poor on the ball, losing possession 27 times, and completing 36 passes from an attempted 53 (68 percent accuracy).
The 30-year-old also landed one shot on target from four attempts, missing one big chance in the process. Additionally, Fernandes lost six duels and delivered just two accurate crosses from an attempted nine (22 percent accuracy).
One Manchester United fan posted:
"Bruno Fernandes can’t play for this club ever again. Take whatever Saudi are offering idc"
Another fan tweeted:
"Let's also talk about Bruno Fernandes performance tonight which was bluntly speaking, horrendous. Take the Saudi money and sell Bruno. He is not the leader of the team we need. We need a new Manager, a new Captain and a new team!"
Other fans voiced their opinions below:
"Never seen Bruno Fernandes deliver when it truly mattered 🤷🏻♂️ the biggest false image in football, take away his penalties and he’s not even a top four club player," one fan commented
"Shameful, absolutely shameful performance from Bruno Fernandes," another added
"This has been the old Bruno that I despised. Erratic, poor decisions and just a negative in general," one fan tweeted
"Bruno needs f***ing off. Accept that Saudi offer," another demanded
How did Manchester United fare during their 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final?
Manchester United's disappointing campaign showed no signs of slowing down as they missed out on silverware following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both sides performed in the Europa League final.
The Red Devils dominated possession with 73 percent of the ball, completing 431 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. In comparison, Tottenham had 27 percent possession and completed 115 passes with an accuracy of 61 percent.
Spurs were content with defending in their own half for most of the game, landing just three shots in total, with one being on target (xG of 1.01). Meanwhile, Manchester United mustered 16 shots in total, with six being on target, but missed all three of their big chances (xG of 0.85).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 22, 2025, at 2:47 AM IST. They are subject to change.