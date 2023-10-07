“Can’t praise him enough”, “Hate he got was so weird” – Fans in awe of stellar display from 25-year-old Chelsea star in win over Burnley

Chelsea fans hailed Axel Disasi for his impressive performance during their 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7. The Blues were able to secure their third win in a row across all competitions, proving they are on the rise under Mauricio Pochettino.

Burnley took a shock lead against the run of play in the 15th minute. Lyle Foster played the ball into the path of Wilson Odobert, who took one touch before brilliantly finishing past Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea were fortunate to get back into the game in the 42nd minute. Raheem Sterling burst into the box from the left wing, crossing the ball into the box. The ball rebounded off Ameen Al-Dakhil past a helpless James Trafford.

Sterling won the Blues a penalty after being fouled by Vitinho. Cole Palmer made no mistake from the spot to give the away side the lead in the 50th minute. Sterling was able to get among the goals in the 65th minute following Conor Gallagher's through-ball.

Nicolas Jackson netted nine minutes later to secure an emphatic 4-1 win for Chelsea. The west London outfit are now 11th in the Premier League with 11 points from eight games.

Fans lavished praise on Axel Disasi. The Frenchman completed 107 passes with an accuracy of 96% and also made four clearances, and five recoveries, and won two duels.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Monster. Glad people have realised that he’s a top player… the hate he got was so weird when he’s been our best defender. Can’t wait to see: Colwill-Badiashile-Disasi-Reece."

Another fan wrote:

"I am in love with Disasi. Can't praise him enough."

Chelsea signed Axel Disasi from Monaco this summer for £38.5 million. The 25-year-old centre-back has made nine appearances this season, scoring one goal.

Burnley vs Chelsea: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Chelsea were able to secure a comfortable 4-1 win against Burnley away from home in the Premier League. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Mauricio Pochettino's side dominated possession with 63% of the ball. They also completed 654 passes with an accuracy of 92%. In contrast, Burnley had 37% possession and registered 381 passes with an accuracy of 84%.

Burnley were able to land more shots in total (10), however, only three were on target. On the other hand, the Blues had nine shots with five being on target, and were the more clinical team on the day.