"Can't say no to you; it's my Barca" - Ex-Manchester City player reveals Pep Guardiola's reaction when told of plan to join Barcelona

Former Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres has revealed Pep Guardiola's response to his plan to join Barcelona.

As per the Wild Project, Spanish forward said that Guardiola reacted in a highly positive way after being told of his wish to join Barcelona. The Manchester City boss expressed his love for the Camp Nou outfit. Torres said:

“Pep told me: Barca? I just can't say no to you. It's my Barca. My Barca. As long as the clubs can agree, you can leave. Barca is Barca.”

Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2022 in a deal worth €55 million. Since then, the 23-year-old has made 87 appearances across competitions, recording 19 goals and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Guardiola was a part of the Bluagrana for more than a decade before leaving as a player in 2001. He made 384 appearances for them, mostly as a defensive midfielder. He subsequently managed the Blaugrana senior side, winning 179 of 247 games and 14 trophies, from 2008 to 2012.

Former player thinks Pep Guardiola would have had more success with England than Gareth Southgate

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has said that he thinks England would have won major tournaments had Pep Guardiola been their head coach. Under current manager Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions have reached the World Cup semifinal and Euro final, but silverware has eluded them.

According to Football365, Southgate's contract with England expires after next year's Euros in June. Foster said about Guardiola:

"I think if we had Pep Guardiola as England manager, we would win tournaments.”

Earlier this year, Guardiola signed a new contract with the defending Premier League champions, which will keep him at the Etihad till 2025. Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 and has won 319 of 432 games and 15 trophies, including the continental treble last season.