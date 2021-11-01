"Can’t see Manchester United letting him go" – Gary Neville feels Solskjaer’s tactical switch could revive midfielder’s Old Trafford career

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has been linked with Newcastle United, but Gary Neville feels the move is unlikely to happen. The Manchester United legend has opined that the formation switch suits the Englishman and could see him stay at the club for a longer time.

Lingard was linked with a move to West Ham United this summer after an impressive loan spell with the Hammers in the second half of the 2020/21 season. However, Manchester United decided to keep him, but he has not been playing regularly once again.

Newcastle United are in the market for fresh faces to lift them from the relegation zone, and Lingard was one of the names mentioned.

Gary Neville does not see his former side letting go of the midfielder in January. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has switched things around, he is now very likely to give Lingard minutes on the pitch.

In this regard, Neville told Sky Sports:

"What they have got is a real poor run of results. They are near the bottom of the table, them and Norwich and they have to do something quickly. Otherwise, they will find themselves as a Championship club. They really could. They have to do something really good and pretty quickly. Steve Bruce is gone now and the scapegoat is no longer there. It now turns to someone else. A manager has to come in and hit the ground running."

"People are talking about whether they can sign players in January," he added. "Jesse Lingard has been mentioned. But I can't see Manchester United, particularly Man United playing that system (letting him go). Actually, I think Jesse comes into play even more than before because it suits him more than it does Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho."

Manchester United's managerial target set for Tottenham switch

Antonio Conte is reportedly set for fresh talks with Tottenham since they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just 17 games in charge. The London side are not willing to wait around and want the Italian manager at their club before Manchester United swoop in.

The Red Devils have been linked with Conte since they suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last week. Manchester United managed to bounce back with a win over Tottenham on Saturday, which led to Nuno getting the sack.

