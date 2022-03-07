×
Create
Notifications

"Can't think of anybody else who touches him"- Paul Scholes claims Manchester City star has got everything you want in a top-class midfielder

Paul Scholes has lavished praise on Kevin De Bruyne for his performance against Manchester United.
Paul Scholes has lavished praise on Kevin De Bruyne for his performance against Manchester United.
Varun Totadri
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 06:48 PM IST
News

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hailed Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian's 'Man of the Match' performance against the Red Devils on Sunday. De Bruyne scored a brace and bagged an assist in City's thumping 4-1 win at the Etihad.

The 30-year-old gave City the lead against Ralf Rangick's side after just five minutes. Jadon Sancho put the visitors on level terms with an incredible equaliser in the 22nd minute. However, De Bruyne restored City's lead six minutes later, which they wouldn't relinquish again.

Riyad Mahrez converted a corner from De Bruyne to give City a two-goal cushion midway through the second half. Mahrez then completed his brace in the first minute of stoppage time to add more gloss to the scoreline.

Scholes was in awe of De Bruyne's performance, saying the midfielder 'does everything'. He told Premier League Productions as per The Mirror:

"He's the best midfielder in the Premier League, probably the best in the world. I can't think of anybody else who touches him. He does everything. It's alright when these footballers are great passers and keep possession well, but this lad, scores goals, makes goals; he defends, his passes are brilliant."

Scholes continued:

"He's got absolutely everything you want in a top-class midfielder, and it's difficult to stop them because you've got three or four of them. You think of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden. They've got a great team, and they come from everywhere. They'll score goals. Every time he (De Bruyne) gets the ball, he's thinking about a goal."

De Bruyne has scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season.

Two goals and an assist. Kevin De Bruyne showed his class in the Manchester derby ✨ https://t.co/ib8u9k0zI6

That includes nine goals and three assists in 21 Premier League games as City eye a fourth league title in five years.

Manchester City in control of Premier League title race?

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League
Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester City have won 22 of their 28 Premier League games this season. Midway through the 2021-22 campaign, many believed the title race was over, but Liverpool have made up ground on Pep Guardiola's side.

The Reds are currently on an incredible run of form, winning their last seven league games. Manchester City have won four of their last five; with their loss coming against Tottenham Hotspur at home.

🔵 @ManCity complete the double over Man Utd and re-establish their six-point lead ahead of Liverpool#MCIMUN https://t.co/dNsUZHV1q1
Also Read Article Continues below

Pep Guardiola's team have a six point advantage over the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, have a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad to come. It remains to be seen if City can keep the Reds at bay as they seek a fourth league title in five years.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी