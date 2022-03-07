"Can't think of anybody else who touches him"- Paul Scholes claims Manchester City star has got everything you want in a top-class midfielder

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hailed Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian's 'Man of the Match' performance against the Red Devils on Sunday. De Bruyne scored a brace and bagged an assist in City's thumping 4-1 win at the Etihad.

The 30-year-old gave City the lead against Ralf Rangick's side after just five minutes. Jadon Sancho put the visitors on level terms with an incredible equaliser in the 22nd minute. However, De Bruyne restored City's lead six minutes later, which they wouldn't relinquish again.

Riyad Mahrez converted a corner from De Bruyne to give City a two-goal cushion midway through the second half. Mahrez then completed his brace in the first minute of stoppage time to add more gloss to the scoreline.

Scholes was in awe of De Bruyne's performance, saying the midfielder 'does everything'. He told Premier League Productions as per The Mirror:

"He's the best midfielder in the Premier League, probably the best in the world. I can't think of anybody else who touches him. He does everything. It's alright when these footballers are great passers and keep possession well, but this lad, scores goals, makes goals; he defends, his passes are brilliant."

Scholes continued:

"He's got absolutely everything you want in a top-class midfielder, and it's difficult to stop them because you've got three or four of them. You think of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden. They've got a great team, and they come from everywhere. They'll score goals. Every time he (De Bruyne) gets the ball, he's thinking about a goal."

De Bruyne has scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season.

B/R Football @brfootball Two goals and an assist. Kevin De Bruyne showed his class in the Manchester derby Two goals and an assist. Kevin De Bruyne showed his class in the Manchester derby ✨ https://t.co/ib8u9k0zI6

That includes nine goals and three assists in 21 Premier League games as City eye a fourth league title in five years.

Manchester City in control of Premier League title race?

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester City have won 22 of their 28 Premier League games this season. Midway through the 2021-22 campaign, many believed the title race was over, but Liverpool have made up ground on Pep Guardiola's side.

The Reds are currently on an incredible run of form, winning their last seven league games. Manchester City have won four of their last five; with their loss coming against Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Pep Guardiola's team have a six point advantage over the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, have a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad to come. It remains to be seen if City can keep the Reds at bay as they seek a fourth league title in five years.

