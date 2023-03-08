"Can't think of one thing he offers" "He is awful" - Chelsea fans unhappy with 'questionable' star's performance despite 2-0 win in UCL

Chelsea fans might be elated about an impressive comeback from the Blues to beat Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge following a loss in the first leg. However, they weren't pleased with every player on the pitch, particularly Christian Pulisic.

The USA international came on in the 82nd minute and did nothing for the 15 minutes - injury time included - he spent running around the pitch. He was expected to be Raheem Sterling's replacement on the edge of Dortmund's defensive line, dashing into space to enhance counter-attacks.

However, the Chelsea forward had little interest in adding to the scoresheet, opting to consistently slow counter-attacks down instead. Although he spent a short time on the pitch, fans took notice of his rather drab performance and took to Twitter to slam him.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

#PotterIN @user144410 That Pulisic cameo was disgraceful. He should be the 1st person we offload in the summer. I can’t even think of ONE thing he offers. That Pulisic cameo was disgraceful. He should be the 1st person we offload in the summer. I can’t even think of ONE thing he offers.

AFCMUSE @afcmuse @Ninothegoat123 @433 Exactly you have to be really unconvincing for pulisic to come on for you @Ninothegoat123 @433 Exactly you have to be really unconvincing for pulisic to come on for you

Jordan @Jordan32592514 @siphillipssport

Sorry he's literally on the floor the whole time . That run into the corner only to get a little shove but end up 10 feet away 🤦 @MailSport Pulisic need to hurry up and leaveSorry he's literally on the floor the whole time . That run into the corner only to get a little shove but end up 10 feet away 🤦 @siphillipssport @MailSport Pulisic need to hurry up and leave Sorry he's literally on the floor the whole time . That run into the corner only to get a little shove but end up 10 feet away 🤦

Dan⭐️⭐️ @CarefreeDan1905 CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com Arguably one of Kai Havertz's best performances in a Chelsea shirt. What a performance... Arguably one of Kai Havertz's best performances in a Chelsea shirt. What a performance... 👏 https://t.co/7XwgDBD7V3 And Cucurella & Koulibaly we’re fantastic as well and apart from Pulisic still shite lol twitter.com/cfcblues_com/s… And Cucurella & Koulibaly we’re fantastic as well and apart from Pulisic still shite lol twitter.com/cfcblues_com/s…

Joebiznews @joebiz007 @Blue_Footy Instead of Pulisic, why not bring on Mudryk? I fault that decision 100% @Blue_Footy Instead of Pulisic, why not bring on Mudryk? I fault that decision 100%

ODANYE OLUWAFEMI (OPTIMIST) @OdanyeOluwafemi Pulisic just came back from injury and was ahead of Mudryk



Lol Pulisic just came back from injury and was ahead of MudrykLol

Chelsea secure a win over Borussia Dortmund

In a crucial match for Chelsea, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were the heroes of the day, scoring a goal each. This included a twice-taken penalty to relieve the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

After winning only three of their previous 16 matches, Chelsea found themselves in a precarious position. They've dropped to 10th in the Premier League and exited both domestic cups early. However, the team's expensive collection of stars came through in time to keep their hopes of a third European Cup alive.

Despite arriving in England on the back of a 10-game winning streak in all competitions, Dortmund posed little attacking threat in the first half. This was with the exception of a Marco Reus free-kick that Kepa Arrizabalaga did brilliantly to palm to safety.

Chances continued to come and go at the other end. The home fans finally had something to cheer about just before halftime when Sterling dribbled past Reus and scored.

Havertz's penalty early in the second half meant Potter's men scored more than once for the first time since December 27. The German international needed two spot-kicks to make his mark, and his first penalty came back off the post.

However, VAR came to Chelsea's rescue once more as Dortmund were further punished for encroaching. Havertz coolly slotted the ball into the same corner, this time finding the back of the net.

The Blues tried to protect their lead in the final quarter, relying on their defense to bail them out as BVB threatened. They held firm until the very end, keeping a clean sheet and overturning the deficit of the first leg with a 2-0 win at home.

Poll : 0 votes