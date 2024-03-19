“Can’t wait bro, shame it’s on opposite teams” - Chelsea legend responds as Eden Hazard confirms he’ll take part in Soccer Aid game

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has shared his excitement at facing former forward Eden Hazard in the annual Soccer Aid charity game. Blues legend Hazard has confirmed his participation in the Soccer Aid game, which will take place at Stamford Bridge on June 9.

The Soccer Aid charity match has taken place in the UK annually since 2006 as a means to raise money for UNICEF, with over £90 million raised so far. Arguably the biggest charity match in football, the Soccer Aid game will take place at Stamford Bridge for the first time in five years.

Since retiring last summer, Eden Hazard has enjoyed his time featuring in multiple charity matches, and has now signed up for Soccer Aid. The Belgian ace will feature in the World XI team to be managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Hazard shared the news of his return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his retirement in a video on Instagram. Sporting a Soccer Aid shirt, he held a newspaper announcing his return and said "I'm back baby."

The announcement has gathered a great deal of enthusiastic responses from Chelsea fans and players, and Joe Cole is among them. The former England international shared his excitement at playing for the England XI against Hazard in the game on Instagram.

"And here I was thinking I'd be the only and best former Chelsea and Lille player taking part...🙄. 😂😂can't wait bro💙 a shame it's on opposite teams."

Joe Cole reacts to the Eden Hazard announcement by Soccer Aid

Eden Hazard and Joe Cole crossed paths in the 2011-12 season when the latter moved to Lille on loan from Liverpool. He played alongside Hazard for a term before the Belgian moved to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Eden Hazard to be joined by Chelsea, Arsenal greats in Soccer Aid game

Eden Hazard will receive the loudest cheers from the Chelsea fans inside Stamford Bridge on June 9 when he makes his Soccer Aid debut. He will not, however, be the only Blues legend in the building for the game.

Club-record goal-scorer Frank Lampard will return for a third time as manager, this time in charge of the England XI. The former Blues manager has been out of work since leaving the club at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Team England will also contain former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere, who now works as a manager at the academy. Former Blues captain Gary Cahill will also feature for the England XI in the charity match.