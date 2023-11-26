"Can't wait for him to cook" - Real Madrid fans react as 'maestro' starts for Los Blancos in La Liga fixture against Cadiz

Real Madrid have announced their starting lineup to face Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday, and fans cannot contain their excitement after seeing Luka Modric in the XI.

Los Blancos are two points behind surprise leaders Girona after drawing twice in their last four games. However, with the Blanquivermell scheduled to play after them, Carlo Ancelotti's side will hope to keep the pressure on the promoted team with a win.

With Vinicius Junior out injured, the Italian manager has made a few changes to his attacking lineup. Brahim Diaz and Joselu leads the line with Jude Bellingham playing off them.

In midfield, though, fans are happy to see the evergreen Modric, who continues to deliver even at the ripe old age of 38. Although he has started only four of their 13 top-flight games, the Croatian maestro has been talismanic whenever he has taken to the field.

Expand Tweet

He famously assisted Bellingham for his stoppage-time winner against Barcelona last month with a silky touch to send the ball over for the forward to poke it home.

Now, with Modric starting for just the fifth time, Real Madrid fans are expecting a good game and took to X (formerly called Twitter) to express their excitement. One user wrote that he cannot wait "for him to cook", while another is anticipating "Luka magic".

Here are some of the best reactions to Modric's inclusion in the starting XI for their clash against Cadiz:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid looking to build on their last win

Aftet two draws in three games, Real Madrid appeared to return to form against Valencia in a crushing 5-1 win. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo netted braces, while Dani Carvajal was also on target as Los Blancos cruised to a big win.

Two of those players - Vinicius and Rodrygo - are missing in action, with Vinicius out injured and Rodrygo on the bench. So, the visitors will have to look elsewhere for the goods.

Thanfully, Bellingham is starting, and the former Borussia Dortmund star has a big chance to steal the limelight again. He has scored 10 goals in 11 league games and will be hungry to add more.