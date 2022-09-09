"Can't wait to see Ronaldo hattrick", "End the GOAT debate peacefully" - Fans have mixed emotions as Manchester United name Cristiano Ronaldo in Europa League starting XI 

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make just his second start of the season for Manchester United this evening (September 8) as they take on Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils are gearing up to host the Spanish side in their Europa League opener, with much of the attention directed at the 37-year-old's performance.

Erik ten Hag has made six changes from the side that beat Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (September 4). It was the team's fourth consecutive win.

Ronaldo comes into the team to replace Marcus Rashford up front. Meanwhile, club captain Harry Maguire will make his first start since the 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Victor Lindelof, Fred and Anthony Elanga will also come into the side, while Casemiro will make his first start since his summer move from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is yet to score this season after it was widely reported that he wanted to leave Manchester United this summer (via The Times). Many believe that the Portugal captain will not fit into Ten Hag's system, but has played a part in all of their games this season.

Following the announcement of the starting XI against Real Sociedad, Manchester United supporters took to Twitter to express their excitement at Ronaldo starting:

𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 @kusssman Ronaldo playing in the Europa so Messi can catch up in the UCL.

A benevolent king i stan. Ronaldo playing in the Europa so Messi can catch up in the UCL. A benevolent king i stan.

D££ @Dapor_David

Put your money on it…. Ronaldo to score.Put your money on it…. Ronaldo to score.Put your money on it….😁

AgentCooper @julius_lite @UtdDistrict Whose all time top scorer in Europe league? Ronaldo might break it @UtdDistrict Whose all time top scorer in Europe league? Ronaldo might break it😆

Tottenham @30bat 🥺 #MUNRSO Antony to make the assist and Ronaldo to score tonight Antony to make the assist and Ronaldo to score tonight🙏🥺 #MUNRSO https://t.co/Iv0HdF9QVx

°^ @fineboymuk Waiting for Ronaldo's #EuropaLeague debut so we can end the Goat debate peacefully Waiting for Ronaldo's #EuropaLeague debut so we can end the Goat debate peacefully https://t.co/8BPLbHm2tD

Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United's Europa League opener

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was widely reported to be angling for a transfer away from the club due to the lack of Champions League football on offer.

Ronaldo also missed United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, which Erik ten Hag believes has hindered his progress in returning to fitness.

Ahead of the legendary forward's Europa League debut, Ten Hag told a press conference (as per The Mail):

"Of course. He started against Brentford. Then not since, but he is ready to start."

Ten Hag also insisted that he would not be taking the competition lightly, as he added:

"We have to win every game. We want to win every tournament, so we take everything seriously. We not only have a team, we have a squad, that is clear. It's the mentality what Manchester United need. I cannot keep them all happy every game, but everyone gets their game-time if they perform well."

He added:

"We need everyone because we have a lot of games to cover with the internationals, the cups, and Premier League. When a team is acting well, when players are acting well, then you stay in.. For players not in the team, they can at any moment come in, do the job and maybe do better than the ones who are in."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh