"Can win a game on his own" - Former Atletico Madrid star names 23-year-old star as Real Madrid's 'most decisive' player ahead of Madrid derby

Former Atletico Madrid player Paulo Futre has named Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid's most decisive player.

The two Madrid giants are set to clash in the derby on February 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Futre has showered praise on Vinicius, saying that the Brazilian can change the fate of a game with his individual quality. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“From Real Madrid, the most decisive player will be Viní Jr; he is a very dangerous player & can win a game on his own. He is a phenomenon. If he’s on his day, he’s unstoppable.”

Vinicius has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 19 appearances across competitions. In 13 career appearances against Atleti, the Brazilian has scored one goal and has provided four assists.

Futre, meanwhile, made 207 appearances for Los Rojiblancos during his playing career. The former Portuguese left winger scored 51 goals and provided three assists for the Madrid club.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, will face Getafe away in La Liga on Thursday, February 1, before hosting their city rivals. Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the league table with 54 points from 21 matches and trail league leaders Girona by a point with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are third with 47 points from 22 matches.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks about Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is one of the most crucial cogs in Real Madrid's attack. The Brazilian, more often than not, is the catalyst for the team moving forward and makes things happen with his brilliance.

Ancelotti spoke highly about the winger ahead of his team's clash against Getafe. He said about Vincius' training (via Los Blancos' website):

"He looks the same in training. He's at his best footballing level and he's physically good. He's scoring a lot of goals, he's very dangerous and always contributes in attack. He tries even when he does not have to try, but that's his strength. Trying to wear the opposition down."

Vinicius has already shown his importance for the team this season. He scored a hat-trick in the Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona, which they won 4-1. Real Madrid will rely heavily on him to get favorable results in the La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and also the Copa del Rey.