“Can we win without him?” - Barcelona fans worried as Hansi Flick decides to drop Barcelona star from line-up to face Celta Vigo

Barcelona fans have taken to social media to lament the exclusion of Lamine Yamal from the starting XI against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday, April 19. The teenager has been one of the best players in the world this season, and supporters of the Catalan side took to social media to lament his exclusion.

Ad

Here's the Catalan giants' starting XI:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the announcement of the team's lineup to face their league rivals, fans took to X to share their apprehension about the Spaniard's absence, with one fan writing:

"Who asked him to rest Lamine Yamal?"

Another post read:

"Lamine get to rest. But can we win without him???"

Another fan wrote:

"What have you done hensi. The last time we played against Celta Vigo, Yamal was benched and Gerard Martín started. We played a useless game and dropped 2 points. If we drop points today its over."

Ad

Another post read:

"Our attack will be shit without him..This is why we need a real LW to output what Yamal does on the right if he's rested."

The final post in our selection asked:

"No lamine ?"

Lamine Yamal has been in fabulous form for Barcelona this season, bagging 14 goals and 21 assists in 45 games across competitions. In this campaign, he has helped the Catalan side to the top of the league table and the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Ad

Hansi Flick criticizes Barcelona fixture congestion

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick questioned his side's fixture congestion as they compete on all fronts this season. The German tactician is enjoying a fantastic debut campaign with the Blaugrana, with his side active in all competitions.

However, the former Bayern Munich boss isn't happy with the fixture congestion, saying in a recent interview (via FotMob):

"Every league protects their clubs, especially when they play in the semi-finals of the Champions League. It's unbelievable, we have no time to rest. For me, the guys responsible for that - I want to discuss it with them ... I don't want to make excuses or complain. I'm happy we're not playing on Sunday at 2pm against Valladolid. But why can't we play at 6pm like we normally do? Give me one reason. To me, it's a joke and it affects Spanish football. The rest of the teams in the European leagues benefit."

Ad

The German concluded:

"I'm speechless because this situation is unbelievable. In the Bundesliga or Premier League, they take care of their clubs... They [La Liga] have no idea what this [arriving late] means for the players."

Barcelona have already won the Spanish Super Cup this season and have booked their place in the final of the Copa del Rey. Blaugrana also sit atop the LaLiga table and are in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More