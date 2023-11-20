"Cancel these international breaks" "Horrible news" - Barcelona fans lose their minds as key players reportedly suffers ACL injury

Barcelona fans are fearing the worst after Gavi reportedly suffered an ACL injury during Spain's 3-1 win against Georgia, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Gavi was named in the starting XI to face Georgia for his nation's final 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier last night (Sunday, November 19). Spain cruised to a 3-1 win with Robin Le Normand, Ferran Torres and a Luka Lochoschvili own goal, helping secure all three points.

However, Gavi's horrific injury in the 26th minute overshadowed Spain's win as the 19-year-old was forced off the pitch, clutching his knee, for Oihan Sancet. As per journalist Marta Ramon (via CentreGoals on X), the Barcelona star has suffered an ACL injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Barcelona fans reacted to the reports with one fan posting on X:

"Ffs, cancel these international breaks. Speedy recovery baller"

Another fan wrote:

"Horrible news!"

Gavi's injury will be a massive blow for both the Blaugrana and the Spanish national team. The 19-year-old has been in good form this season and is an integral component in Xavi Hernandez's midfield, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Inigo Martinez believes Barcelona need 'small adjustments' to turn around their form

Barcelona left-back Inigo Martinez reckons his side need small adjustments to their style of play to get back on track amid their poor form in recent weeks.

The Blaugrana haven't had the best of starts this season and are currently languishing in third in the La Liga standings with 30 points from 13 games, four points behind leaders Girona. They also lost two out of their last four games across all competitions against rivals Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Martinez said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I do not think that it is that hard. There have been situations in which, due to unnecessary and specific mistakes on our part, they score a goal in 20 seconds, like against Alavés. Then it’s hard to turn around and it’s harder every time."

He added:

“The opponent plays too, they know what to do, and the truth is that they complicated things for us. We didn’t know how to attack them and in the first half we suffered on the counterattack.

“I repeat, these are small adjustments that we must improve. Especially in attention. We hope to turn it around quickly, but it is important to be together, to all fight for the same thing and in the same direction. It is what will help us win titles.”

Barcelona will be hoping to turn their season around starting from their next La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, November 25, following the international break.