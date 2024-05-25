“Cancel the parade”, “Zero ambition” - Manchester City fans slam superstar for reaction while collecting runners-up medal after FA Cup final loss

A section of Manchester City fans are unhappy with Kevin De Bruyne's reaction while collecting the FA Cup runner-up medal. The Cityzens suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.

Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') scored for Pep Guardiola's side while Jeremy Doku (87') pulled one back for City. De Bruyne was subbed off in the second half with City trailing 2-0.

The Belgian midfielder's reaction during the medal presentation, however, has rubbed some fans the wrong way. He was spotted laughing in one instance. One fan commented on X (formerly Twitter):

"KDB shouldn't be overly relied upon next season. He seems satisfied with his trophy haul already. Zero ambition in his game today."

Another fan commented:

"Cancel the parade."

Here are some of the best reactions on X. One fan wrote:

"Not liking this mentality."

One fan opined:

"They getting comfortable."

Another fan made a bold claim, writing:

"They didn't play the match with full intensity."

Another fan said:

"After than performance we should cancel the parade."

One fan gushed:

"If that is true sell everyone who doesn't care."

Another fan wrote:

"If you don't care about it you say it and let the players who wants minutes play."

One fan seemed concerned, as he wrote:

"Not a good look."

De Bruyne has scored six goals and has provided 18 assists across competitions in 26 appearances for Manchester City this season. However, he didn't play well in the FA Cup final. The Belgian played only 20 successful passes and lost possession of the ball a massive 18 times.

Kevin De Bruyne linked with Manchester City exit

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's finest players in the modern era. The Belgian, however, has been linked with an exit from the club.

As per The Athletic, MLS franchise San Diego FC are interested in signing the Belgian. The report suggests that the player's camp has held talks with the new franchise. The club have also been linked with Real Madrid and Spain icon Sergio Ramos.

De Bruyne, since his 2015 move to City from Wolfsburg, has scored 102 goals and has provided 170 assists in 382 appearances. He has won 18 trophies with City, including a massive six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. His current deal at the club expires in 2025.