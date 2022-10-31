“Cannot reach the levels demanded”, “Dreadful” - Ex-Chelsea striker tells Jurgen Klopp to axe 2 Liverpool players 

Former Chelsea ace Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to dismiss Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez from his team. Cascarino claimed that Elliott was not as competent as a Liverpool midfielder should be, while centre-back Gomez was far too inconsistent.

The Reds have been in lackluster form in the Premier League this season, picking up only 16 points from 12 matches to sit in ninth place in the league standings. In their most recent outing (October 30), they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to 15th-placed Leeds United.

433 @433 Virgil van Dik lost his first league game EVER at Anfield yesterday. He signed for Liverpool in 2018. Virgil van Dik lost his first league game EVER at Anfield yesterday. He signed for Liverpool in 2018. 😳 https://t.co/zJh5KBFyo1

Analyzing their performances this season, Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times (via LiverpoolEcho):

“The balance has suddenly shifted in their rivalry with Manchester United. After being inferior to Liverpool for most of Klopp’s tenure, United are now seven points ahead of their bitter foes, and I think they will finish the higher of the two this season.

“Klopp must give up on some players, at least for now. Harvey Elliott is a really exciting prospect, but he is 19 and cannot yet reach the levels demanded of a Liverpool starter. Joe Gomez was outstanding in the win over Manchester City but has been dreadful for the rest of the season.”

Tony Cascarino questions Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp’s decision to take off Trent Alexander-Arnold against Leeds United

Widely hailed as one of the best right-backs in the world, Trent Alexander-Arnold started in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leeds at home. The Englishman put in a commendable shift against the Whites, making some encouraging runs, providing adequate cover at the back, and linking up well with teammates.

With the match level at 1-1, Klopp curiously decided to take the Englishman off, replacing him with James Milner in the 79th minute. Cascarino was baffled by the decision, not understanding the reasoning behind subbing off one of the most offensive-gifted fullbacks in the world.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Leeds United:



98 touches

1 clearance

1 interception

4/4 tackles won (100%)

100% aerial duels won

4 ground duels won

6 long balls completed

3 chances created



In his column for the Times, he added:

“I do not believe Klopp’s position is at risk and he has plenty of credit in the bank at Anfield, but he is not absolved from blame. His decision to take off Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the best attacking full backs in the world, and replace him with James Milner against Leeds was baffling.”

The Merseysiders return to action with a top-of-the-table clash with Champions League Group A rivals Napoli on Tuesday night (November 1).

