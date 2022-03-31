Cardiff City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Cardiff City will host Swansea City in the South Wales derby in an EFL Championship matchday 40 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the same ground. All three goals in the game came in the first half, with Thomas Doyle and Jordan Hugill scoring to help the Bluebirds complete a comeback victory.

Swansea City could not be separated in a goalless draw with Birmingham City on home turf before the international break.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



We take a look back at a remarkable Welsh Cup meeting between the sides in 1966.



bit.ly/3NyW6uV The greatest South Wales derby of all time?We take a look back at a remarkable Welsh Cup meeting between the sides in 1966. The greatest South Wales derby of all time? We take a look back at a remarkable Welsh Cup meeting between the sides in 1966.👉 bit.ly/3NyW6uV https://t.co/LJWWQVZsn0

Just two points separate the two sides in the table. The Swans are the better-placed team, having garnered 48 points from 37 matches to sit in 16th spot. Cardiff City are directly beneath them in the table.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

This will be the 114th staging of the South Wales derby, and Cardiff City have been superior with 47 wins to their name.

Swansea City were victorious on 38 occasions, while 28 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Jamie Paterson opened the scoring and provided two assists to fire Swansea to a convincing 3-0 win on home turf.

Cardiff City form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Swansea City form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Team News

Cardiff City

Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison

Suspension: None

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC wins and a draw made March an unbeaten month for the



matches still to come this season - starting at CCS on Saturday afternoon!



#CityAsOne wins and a draw made March an unbeaten month for the #Bluebirds matches still to come this season - starting at CCS on Saturday afternoon! 3️⃣ wins and a draw made March an unbeaten month for the #Bluebirds! 👏8️⃣ matches still to come this season - starting at CCS on Saturday afternoon! 💙#CityAsOne https://t.co/nP1Pr0bDvx

Swansea City

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side. However, Ryan Bennett is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Ryan Bennett

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies (GK); Alfie Doughty, Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Perry Ng, Cody Drameh; Tommy Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Swansea City (3-4-3): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Hannes Wolf; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction

Both sides have very little left to play for this season, but national bragging rights will be on the line when they square off on Saturday. Cardiff City have been more consistent in recent weeks but form might not count in a derby.

Neither team is too attack-oriented and a cagey game can be expected. We are backing the two sudes to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City

Edited by Peter P