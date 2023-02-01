Carlo Ancelotti addresses Luka Modric and Karim Benzema’s futures amid interest from Saudi Arabia

Carlo Ancelotti has had his say on concerns surrounding the future of two Real Madrid first-team stars, namely Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. Both players are currently in the final months of their contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave come the end of the season.

As it stands, there still hasn't been any progress by the board in terms of extending the contracts of Modric and Benzema beyond this season. Both players are currently attracting interest from far away Saudi Arabia, as the Arab nation continues to make strides in adding quality to their league.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Benzema and Modrić to Saudi Arabia? I think two legends like them have to retire at Real Madrid. They have to stay." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Benzema and Modrić to Saudi Arabia? I think two legends like them have to retire at Real Madrid. They have to stay."

However, Los Blancos coach Ancelotti has squashed talks linking his two experienced stars away from Spain. He suggested that it would be much better if both players retired at Real Madrid. He said (via Madrix Xtra):

"Benzema and Modric to Saudi Arabia? I think two legends like them have to retire at Real Madrid. They have to stay."

Ancelotti speaks on Premier League dominance in the transfer market

The Italian tactician recently had his say on the just-concluded January transfer, which saw the Premier League dominate once again. Chelsea spent well up to €330 million during the winter window.

This was more than the combined spending of clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 spent.

Ancelotti revealed that he wasn't concerned about the financial muscle of the English clubs. He said (via Football-Espana):

“We all know what happens in the Premier League, their television rights are much higher than in other leagues. I think television rights are much higher than in other leagues. I think this will continue as such. They have the advantage of being in the Commonwealth league.”

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



Deal struck around an hour before the window shut with Behdad Eghbali leading negotiations and Fernandez's desire to move key as well. Chelsea confirm World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez has joined from Benfica for a British-record £107m.Deal struck around an hour before the window shut with Behdad Eghbali leading negotiations and Fernandez's desire to move key as well. Chelsea confirm World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez has joined from Benfica for a British-record £107m.Deal struck around an hour before the window shut with Behdad Eghbali leading negotiations and Fernandez's desire to move key as well.🇦🇷 https://t.co/2rGTHN3eXD

The Italian went on to say that the financial muscle of English clubs won't end the competitiveness of European competitions. He explained:

“But I don’t think this is going to end the competitiveness that exists in Europe. Last year, neither the Champions League nor the Europa League were won by English teams. It is clear that the internal competition is going to be more competitive and fun."

Ancelotti also addressed Real Madrid's lack of activity in the just concluded January transfer window. He revealed that they didn't make any transfers because they didn't need to and added:

“We have not gone to the market because we did not need to. If you plan well and carry out your plan, it is not necessary to go to the winter market."

Poll : 0 votes