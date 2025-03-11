Carlo Ancelotti addresses rumors regarding rift between superstars Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti debunked claims that there is a rift between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. This comes after journalist Anton Meana claimed that the relationship between the pair is not as decent as it appears to be in reality.

The Spanish reporter further claimed that the lack of communication and bond between the duo is impacting Los Blancos's performance. However, in a press conference ahead of their UCL game against Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti was questioned on the relationship between the duo.

He said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Viní and Mbappé? I don’t see anything except that they get along very well.”

Vinicius was arguably Madrid's main attacking target before Mbappe joined the Los Blancos last summer. At the start of the campaign, the duo struggled to understand themselves in attack and this affected Madrid's attacking performance.

However, the pair have been able to find a remarkable level of understanding together with Rodrygo in attack. The duo have combined for seven goals together this season.

Five of the above-mentioned seven goals were scored by Mbappe and assisted by Vinicius. Two of the aforementioned seven were scored by Vinicius, provided by the Frenchman.

The duo would look to work together in attack as Los Blancos are eager to eliminate noisy neighbors, Atletico Madrid, from the UCL. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to be played at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, March 12.

"We want to reach the quarter-finals, regardless of who the opponent is" - Real Madrid manager Carlo on the club's UCL target

Real Madrid C.F. Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Madrid's manager has also revealed that the club would strive to reach the quarterfinal of the UCL, irrespective of their forthcoming opponent. These comments come as Madrid are one victory away from reaching the quarter-finals of the UCL this season.

In a press conference ahead of the clash with Atletico, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra):

“We want to reach the quarter-finals, regardless of who the opponent is. The penalty shootout is not easy, because of the need to repeat the atmosphere and the psychological pressure. We are not thinking about that at the moment. At the moment, we are focusing on how to organize the match well.”

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Atletico in the first leg of the UCL round of 16. A victory against Atletico would guarantee them a spot in the quarter-finals. If they can secure qualification, Real Madrid would either face Arsenal or Dutch powerhouse PSV in the next round.

