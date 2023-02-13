Carlo Ancelotti breaks silence on rumors that he's quitting Real Madrid job to take over Brazil national team

Carlo Ancelotti has once again claimed that he will not be leaving Real Madrid. The Italian added that the only way he will not be at the club next season is if the club sacks him.

The former Chelsea and PSG manager has been linked with the Brazil job, and rumors suggest he has accepted it. However, he has denied any talks with the Brazilian Confederation (CBF), and they too have distanced themselves from the reports.

Speaking after the win in the FIFA Club World Cup final, Ancelotti claimed he was not leaving Real Madrid until they did him out. He said:

"I'm not leaving here until they kick me out. We are improving, and this title is going to give us a boost to fight for everything that remains, which we are going to do."

The Italian was quizzed last week about reports from Brazil, and he reinstated that he is focused on Los Blancos and will stay until his contract ends. He said:

"Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this, I don't even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024."

The former Everton manager has consistently rebuffed claims of talks with Brazil:

"I don't know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madríd. I'll never ask Real Madríd to let me leave this club."

Florentino Perez on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Florentino Perez is a huge fan of Carlo Ancelotti and has hailed the Italian. He spoke highly of the manager last year after Los Blancos clinched the title in La Liga.

The club president said:

"Real Madrîd is a way of life. It has values and sometimes unpleasantness, but this communion between players and fans is important. (Ancelotti) is a good leader and has very good knowledge of the players' psychology, Real Madrîd and football. He's right when he says that he believes that the biggest difference between Real Madrîd and other clubs is that as well as being good professionals, the players are true Madridistas."

Madrid currently trail Barcelona in the league table but are just at the halfway stage of the season.

