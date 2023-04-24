Carlo Ancelotti confirms 2 Real Madrid stars are out for Girona clash due to injuries, as 6 players miss training

As Real Madrid prepare to face Girona in La Liga on Tuesday (April 25), the team's injury list continues to grow, leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti in a precarious position.

With Ferland Mendy and David Alaba already sidelined for an extended period, Ancelotti confirmed that Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga will also miss the clash in Catalonia.

In a press conference ahead of the game, the Italian said (via Football Espana):

“We have casualties for tomorrow’s game. Benzema and Camavinga, who have both had blows. Rodrygo hasn’t trained, but he’s fine for tomorrow.”

Benzema, a crucial cog in Real Madrid's attack, is grappling with a left calf issue. Although Ancelotti is optimistic about his availability for the weekend game against Almeria, the coach is wary of rushing any injured player back to action:

“It’s not an issue. If he recovers from the blow, he will play against Almeria. Karim is too important for us. The last few games, he has shown a very good level. When he’s well, he has to play.”

The first leg of the high-stakes UEFA Champions League semifinal against Manchester City looms just two weeks away, so a cautious approach is paramount.

According to Sport (via Football Espana), Benzema was absent from Monday's training session after experiencing discomfort in his left calf following Saturday's league win over Celta Vigo. The team's woes don't end there, as Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos and Camavinga also sat out of training, joining the likes of Alaba and Mendy as long-term concerns.

Ancelotti now faces the daunting task of navigating through these challenging times while keeping his team's season goals alive. The mounting injuries are sure to test the depth of Madrid's squad as they gear up for the final stages of the league and Europe.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti wary of Erling Haaland threat

Carlo Ancelotti is well aware of the formidable challenge that lies ahead when his team face Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal next month. He has identified one crucial factor that sets City apart from their previous campaigns: Norwegian goal-scoring sensation Erling Haaland.

At a press conference, he said (via AS):

“I don’t think City or Guardiola have changed their style completely. They just have a striker now who is so strong, the way of attacking changes a bit compared to the past. Just this.”

The unstoppable striker has been nothing short of a goal machine, netting an astonishing 48 times in just 41 appearances across competitions for the English giants.

Real Madrid's defence will undoubtedly be put to the test against Haaland and Manchester City's powerful attack. Ancelotti's tactical acumen and ability to adapt will be crucial in containing the Norwegian striker as Real Madrid eye another Champions League title.

