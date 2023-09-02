Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Joselu would have taken the penalty had Real Madrid been awarded one against Getafe on Saturday (2 September).

Los Blancos trailed in the 11th minute when former Real Madrid player Borja Mayoral took advantage of a mix-up between Fran Garcia and David Alaba to open the scoring. Ancelotti's side were awarded a penalty 13 minutes later.

But a VAR check confirmed that Carles Alena did not make enough contact with Jude Bellingham for the challenge to be adjudged a foul. Had the on-field decision stood, Joselu (33) would have been the penalty taker over Luka Modric.

After the game, the former AC Milan and Chelsea head coach confirmed the spot-kick order at the club. He said (h/t @MadridXtra):

"Penalties? Joselu then Modric... If we got a penalty, Joselu would have taken it."

Joselu was the first-choice penalty taker at Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves. Overall, he has taken 26 spot-kicks in his career excluding shoot-outs, and has missed seven of them.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Luka Modric and Toni Kroos after Real Madrid win

Jude Bellingham has been the talk of the town since his €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Englishman's transfer has led to Luka Modric (33) and Toni Kroos (37) expectedly dropping down the pecking order at the club. The two legendary midfielders were nearing free agency this summer before they both penned a one-year extension at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti has Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga at his disposal. They are regarded as the future of the club but the Italian tactician hasn't forgotten about Kroos and Modric.

The Croatian superstar started the game while Kroos came off the bench for the second half against Getafe. The German even came close to scoring when his 54th-minute shot crashed against the post and his resulting effort was saved by David Soria.

After the game, Ancelotti praised both midfielders and said, via the aforementioned source:

"Kroos and Modric are the best. For me they are the best. They will continue to be important for the results and for these youngsters to be able to progress fairly."

Both of them have started just one league game each this season and have made three substitute appearances off the bench. It is clear that their playing time has reduced but Ancelotti has been adamant that he doesn't see them as just bench players at Real Madrid.