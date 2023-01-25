Carlo Ancelotti confirms 4 Real Madrid stars are ruled out for Atletico clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that four key players will not be available for their upcoming clash against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, January 26.

David Alaba, who joined the team from Bayern Munich in 2021, will be available to play tomorrow. However, the Italian manager confirmed that Aurelian Tchouameni, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, and Lucas Vazquez would not participate in the match.

The news is a significant blow to Real Madrid as they are currently trailing behind in the La Liga table, with Barcelona sitting in the top position.

These persistent injury issues to key players will undoubtedly be detrimental to the team's consistency in the league as well as other competitions, and potentially hinder their chances of catching up to Barcelona.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Alaba will play tomorrow. Tchouaméni, Hazard, Carvajal and Lucas are OUT."

While Alaba's inclusion in the team is undoubtedly a positive, the absence of Tchouameni, Hazard, Carvajal, and Vazquez will leave a noticeable gap in the squad. Tchouameni has been a standout player in the midfield this season. Hazard and Vazques have also been used as impact substitutes by the Italian manager.

Meanwhile, Carvajal's persistent injury issues are troubling the Spanish giants as he has been rock solid in his defensive position throughout the years.

Football España @footballespana_ Dani Carvajal missed training today, and is set to miss Real Madrid's next two matches, according to Mundo Deportivo.



Football España @footballespana_ Dani Carvajal missed training today, and is set to miss Real Madrid's next two matches, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Having already lost Lucas Vazquez to injury last week, Real Madrid now have major problems in the right back position.

It's not the first time this season that Madrid's injury issues have come to the fore this season. This has been a persistent problem for the team, and Madrid's injury crisis has been a major factor in their inconsistent performances. This is also a cause of concern for the team as they are also competing in the UEFA Champions League and Copa Del Rey and will need a fully fit squad to make a good run in those competitions.

The absence of these four key players will undoubtedly challenge Real Madrid as they take on Atletico Madrid at home on Thursday night. The team will have to work with the options available on the bench for the key clash, including players like Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo, Camavinga, and others.

''Will take the game where we can hurt him'' - Atletico Madrid manager Simeone on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hinted that his team will use rough tactics to stop Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in their upcoming Copa del Rey quarter-final clash.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone on Vini: “We think about Real Madrid as a team. He has a lot of tools to compete. We will take the game where we can hurt him.” Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone on Vini: “We think about Real Madrid as a team. He has a lot of tools to compete. We will take the game where we can hurt him.”

Simeone stated that the team would "take the game where we can hurt him" in reference to Vinicius, who has been a target for rough tackles from opposition teams in recent matches. However, the Argentine football manager said he is not only worried about one player and considers Real Madrid a "team".

Speaking ahead of the critical Copa del Rey clash on 27 January, Simeone said:

“We think about Real Madrid as a team. He has a lot of tools to compete. We will take the game where we can hurt him

This strategy is commonly used to neutralize a skilled player's threat, but it also carries the risk of fouls and injuries. The match between the two Madrid rivals is set to be a physical and intense encounter, and it remains to be seen how Vinicius will fare against Atletico's defense.

