Carlo Ancelotti confirms whether Real Madrid will be active in the January transfer window

Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the rumors circulating about Real Madrid's intentions in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Diario AS (via Tribuna) recently reported the Spanish giants' interest in securing the services of Goncalo Inacio. The Portuguese defender has an impressive track record at Sporting Lisbon, having played 10 Liga Portugal games this season. He has also notched up two goals and as many assists in just four caps for his country.

The 22-year-old boasts a substantial release clause pegged at €60 million, according to the report. His profile has risen as a prospective acquisition to bolster Real Madrid's rearguard, particularly with a number of players out of contention due to injury.

Yet, in a recent press conference before their clash with Braga, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti laid to rest any speculation about mid-season reinforcements. He stated (via Madrid Xtra):

"I don't think we are signing anyone in January. In the second half of the season, our injured players are back."

Eder Militao is one of the injured players, whose time on the sidelines is projected to conclude by March. This leaves Real Madrid with the likes of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho as the guardians of their defensive line until then.

The team's injury woes aren't confined to the back four, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, and Thibaut Courtois also in the treatment room.

Real Madrid dismisses Kylian Mbappe transfer negotiation rumors

Los Blancos have unequivocally refuted the escalating rumors linking them with a move for Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer. Amid a storm of speculation, the Paris Saint-Germain striker seems poised to bid adieu to Les Parisiens come next summer.

According to the Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito, Madrid are purportedly reserving their No. 10 shirt for Mbappe. Although Luka Modric currently wears it, the legendary midfielder is in the final year of his contract.

However, Madrid have taken prompt action to dismantle these claims. In a forthright statement on their official website, the club stated:

"Given the information recently issued and published by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club."

"Real Madrid CF would like to state that this information is completely false and that no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG."

Mbappe continues to dazzle on the field, recording 12 goals and a single assist across all competitions thus far.