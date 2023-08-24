Carlo Ancelotti delivers massive Real Madrid transfer update that could affect Kylian Mbappe pursuit 

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Real Madrid's transfer window is shut despite links with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. He claims that his squad is complete for the season and there will be no further signings this summer.

Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid's match against Celta Vigo on August 25, Ancelotti stated that his side will not be signing any more players this summer.

"100%. There will be no new signings. It's over, the team is complete," Ancelotti said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Romano has added that Los Blancos do believe internally that the signings are done. However, he hinted that things could change if a good opportunity arises and pointed to their move for Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in 2021. He said:

"Not just Carlo Ancelotti but sources within Rèal Madrid say the squad is close. Despite this, with the transfer market, you never know. Two years ago Rèal Madrid said same but when they had the chance to sign Camavinga in the final hours, they went for him."

Real Madrid have signed Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia this summer on a permanent deal. They have also loaned in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea while Joselu has also joined from Espanyol on a season-long loan.

Kylian Mbappe still dreaming of a move to Real Madrid

PSG were adamant about selling Kylian Mbappe this summer after he admitted that he would not renew his contract beyond 2024. However, things have changed in the last few days, and the Frenchman has rejoined first-team training.

The striker was added back to the first-team last week and he scored their lone goal in the 1-1 draw to Toulouse after coming on as a substitute. The French champions want Mbappe to pen a new deal or get sold this summer, but he has refused to leave the club.

Speaking to BBC last year after penning a new deal at PSG, Mbappe dismissed suggestions that his dream to play for Real Madrid was over, saying:

"You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain."

Relevo have reported that Real Madrid remain confident of getting the star striker on a free transfer next summer.