Carlo Ancelotti details reason for Vinicius Jr's substitution before penalty shootout in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to remove Vinicius Jr. before the side's penalty shootout win against Atletico Madrid yesterday (March 12). The Brazilian star did not have his best game for Los Blancos at the Wanda Metropolitan but played 115 minutes of the game before coming off.

Ad

Vinicius did not perform well in the game, losing 15 of 23 duels and missing a 70th-minute penalty. The Brazilian was taken off for his young compatriot Endrick, who came on for the final five minutes of extra time and did not manage a touch before the game went to penalty shootouts.

In a discussion with the press after the match, Ancelotti revealed he did not force Vinicius Jr off due to his performance in the game. The Italian tactician said via Fabrizio Romano:

Ad

Trending

“Vinicius asked to be subbed off as he was so tired…and we didn’t want him to take another penalty after missing the first one.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vinicius Jr. has been with Real Madrid since he joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2018 from boyhood club Flamengo for a reported €45 million. He has played 303 times for Los Blancos, scoring 103 goals and 71 assists, helping the team win three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and one Copa del Rey title.

Vinicius Jr wants to remain at Real Madrid amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. is keen to remain with the Spanish giants despite interest from Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian star has been linked with a move to the Near East as the Arabian nation continues to attract big names to its domestic league.

Ad

In a recent interview, the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up discussed his plan to remain with the reigning Spanish and European champions, telling the BBC:

"I am very calm because my contract lasts until 2027 and I hope to renew my contract as soon as possible because I am happy here. I am living the dream of playing with the best players in the world, the best coach, the best president, the best fans. Here everybody loves me so much. I couldn't be in a better place."

Ad

The Brazilian concluded, saying:

"My child dream was to make it here. Now I have managed to make it to here, I am writing my story. I have won but I can still win much more and make it into the history of the club. That is very complicated because many good players have been here, legends, and I want to be just like them."

Vinicius Jr. has been solid for Real Madrid this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in 38 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback