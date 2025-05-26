Carlo Ancelotti explains why Neymar Jr missed out on latest Brazil squad

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has explained why he left Neymar Jr out of the latest Selecao squad for the World Cup qualifiers in June. The former Real Madrid boss took over the helm of the national team this week, before announcing his first official squad on May 26.

Ad

Neymar Jr. last featured for the Brazil national team in October 2023 in a World Cup qualifier clash against Uruguay. The Santos superstar tore his ACL during the match and remained off the pitch for a year. He returned to football in October last year for his former club Al-Hilal but has continued to suffer from recurring injuries and fitness woes. Although he played for Santos earlier this month, it could take a while before he returns to the national team.

Ad

Trending

Following the announcement of his first Brazil squad, Carlo Ancelotti opened up about Neymar Jr not being a part of it. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Neymar’s out of the list as he’s just returned from injury. I spoke to Ney and we’ve agreed on this. I trust Neymar, I count on him, we want him to arrive in best conditions to the World Cup. Joelinton, Rodrygo, Éderson, Militão are also out due to injury."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen if Neymar Jr returns to the Brazil squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If he manages to stay fit and regains his old form, he could be a key part of Ancelotti's project alongside lethal attackers like Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, and Rodrygo.

Neymar Jr confirms the 2026 World Cup with Brazil will be his final one

Neymar Jr - Source: Getty

In an interview with CNN in January this year, Neymar Jr spoke about returning to the national team and playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Selecao superstar said (via Al Jazeera):

Ad

"I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it. I want to be there, I’m going to try to do my best, to work very hard so that I can be with the Brazilian team."

Speaking further about the Selecao's current poor form, the former Barcelona superstar noted:

Ad

"I have a lot of faith in the team, in the players who are emerging, who are young. We’re not in a position where we would like to be. I think together we can achieve something very big. We have a year, a year-and-a-half to work, to do the right things to reach the World Cup."

Brazil were knocked out of the 2024 Copa America in the quarter-finals and is fourth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier rankings. In their last clash against Argentina in March this year, they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, the Selecao will try their best to return to form ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More