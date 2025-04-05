Carlo Ancelotti gets 100% real on Real Madrid winning La Liga this season after 2-1 defeat to Valencia 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had no qualms admitting that his side's La Liga titles hopes took a hit following their 2-1 home defeat to Valencia on Saturday (April 5).

Mouctar Diakhaby's 15th-minute opener put the visitors ahead as they led at the break at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti's side restored parity through Vinicius Junior five minutes into the second period.

However, Hugo Duro's dramatic 95th-minute winner sealed all three points for Los Ches while dealing a hammer blow to Ancelotti's side's hopes of a successful title defence. The loss sees the holders stay three points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand, with matchdays remaining.

"La Liga title? Now it's more difficult," Ancelotti offered a candid take on his side's league title hopes (as per Madrid Xtra).

Interestingly, Real Madrid remain on course for a maiden continental treble after seeing off Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate to reach the Copa del Rey final, where they face arch-rivals Barca on April 26.

Before that, though, the holders must turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, where they visit Arsenal on Tuesday (April 8) for the quarter-final first leg. In their only previous meeting in the competition, Ancelotti's side fell 1-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16 in the 2005-06 season.

Arsenal boss reflects on Everton draw ahead of Real Madrid clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's slim Premier League title hopes suffered a blow, as they dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday. They are now 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool (73), who have a game in hand.

The visitors started well, with Leandro Trossard firing them in front after 34 minutes, assisted by Raheem Sterling. The Toffees, though, hit back after the break, with Illiman Ndiaye hauling them back on level terms from the spot four minutes into the second period. With neither side finding a winner, a share of the spoils ensued.

"Especially with the result, I'm very unhappy," Arteta told TNT Sports (as per the BBC). "It is a tough place to come. They are a team that is very physical and direct.

"The start of the second half was very poor. We gave the ball away, were very insecure and then the decision with the penalty comes. For me, it is never a penalty.

The Gunners must now turn their attention quickly to Real Madrid, who visit the Emirates in three days' time in a marquee Champions League clash.

