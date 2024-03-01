Carlo Ancelotti gives an injury update on Jude Bellingham ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Valencia

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham is back to full fitness ahead of Real Madrid's encounter with Valencia at the Mestalla tomorrow (March 2).

Bellingham has missed Madrid's last three games across competitions due to an ankle sprain. The English superstar was in red-hot form before picking up his injury in a 4-0 win against La Liga title rivals Girona (February 10).

The 20-year-old was pictured back in training with Real Madrid's first team as they prepare for their trip to the Mestalla. Ancelotti gave an update on Bellingham during his pre-match press conference (via Madrid Xtra):

"Jude Bellingham is BACK. He’s 100%."

Expand Tweet

This is great news for Los Blancos, who are looking to dethrone Barcelona and become La Liga champions. Ancelotti's side are top of the table, with a six-point lead over second-placed Girona after 26 games.

Jude Bellingham has been key for Madrid this season, registering 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games across competitions. The England international only arrived last summer but he's already become one of Ancelotti's most important players.

Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano during his absence. But, they did secure a 1-0 win against Sevilla and the same result against RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg tie.

Raul hails Jude Bellingham and insists the English youngster was 'born to play for Real Madrid'

Raul (left) lauded Jude Bellingham's character and talent.

Jude Bellingham has come in for a ton of plaudits amid his extraordinary start at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Birmingham City academy graduate is La Liga's current top scorer (16 goals). He's also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo di Stefano by becoming the first player in the club's history to score 14 goals in their first 15 games.

Raul has become the latest Madrid icon to give his take on Bellingham's blistering start with Los Blancos. The legendary Spanish forward gave a glowing verdict (via The Mirror):

“Jude Bellingham is one of the players who has impressed me the most in recent years. I've had the opportunity to watch him train and to see the games, of course. But I believe that, as the president of Real Madrid, Florentino, would say, he was born to play for Real Madrid."

Expand Tweet

Madrid were left on the lookout for a new center forward this past summer after Karim Benzema's departure. They opted not to bring a world class name in and Bellingham has more than filled the French icon's goalscoring boots.

However, Raul hasn't only impressed with Bellingham's performances thus far but also his character and how he's taken to life at the Bernabeu:

"In such a short time, he has been able to connect with the public, with the values that are transmitted in Real Madrid and in sports in general."

Los Blancos fans will hope to see Bellingham back in action when they face Valencia tomorrow. His last outing saw him score a brace in a 4-0 thrashing of Girona.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here