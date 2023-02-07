Carlo Ancelotti issues injury update on 3 Real Madrid superstars including Karim Benzema

Real Madrid have recently faced several injury concerns, with three superstars, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, currently out with various ailments.

That's a significant blow to the team, especially after their 1-0 loss to Mallorca in La Liga, where the trio were absent.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has issued an injury update on the three players. He said that they will not be available for Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Al Ahly on Thursday (February 9).

However, the Italian manager is hopeful of their return by February 26 against Elche in La Liga. Sharing an update on the injury list plaguing the Los Blancos camp, Ancelotti said:

"Courtois, Militao and Benzema are on the list because we think they can recover by Saturday. If they're okay, they'll join us on Thursday."

Benzema has been in excellent form this season, scoring 13 goals in 21 games for the Los Blancos. However, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner has had an injury-plagued season, missing nine games due to injuries. He was recently substituted midway through the clash against Valencia on February 3 after his hip flexor issues re-emerged. Militao also suffered a serious blow in the same game.

Goalkeeper Courtois picked up a groin injury during the warm-up sessions before the Mallorca clash. Madrid had to make a last-minute change to include Andriy Lunin in the position.

Despite the injury concerns, Ancelotti is confident in his team's ability to perform and deliver results. He has said that the players are working hard to recover and get back on the field as soon as possible. The three players have been included in the 22-man squad traveling to Morocco, regardless of their injuries.

Real Madrid has been inconsistent this season, and the flurry of injuries in their camp is raising concerns. On February 21, the defending champions will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

''This wasn't necessary to include them'' - Real Madrid fans unhappy for including injured players in FIFA World Cup squad

Real Madrid fans are angry and frustrated over Carlo Ancelotti for including injured players, who could be available for the FIFA Club World Cup final on February 12.

The Italian manager faced criticism for hinting that he would include several key players who were not fully fit, such as Benzema and Courtois. Fans want the key players to get proper rest, urging the manager not to rush their inclusion.

Real Madrid fans took to social media to voice their disapproval, with many stating that it was 'not necessary' to risk the players' health, as a long season lies ahead. Here are some reactions:

Twistz🫧 @OneboyTwistz @MadridXtra This wasn't necessarily to include them . We have so many games to play , how can the play if we qualify for the finals right away from injury @MadridXtra This wasn't necessarily to include them . We have so many games to play , how can the play if we qualify for the finals right away from injury

kaiser liberal @mickyalegrete @elchiringuitotv No jodas tu, deja descansar a benzema. Luego arrastrandonos en liga (kroos y modric ya ni son fijos, no digo mas) @elchiringuitotv No jodas tu, deja descansar a benzema. Luego arrastrandonos en liga (kroos y modric ya ni son fijos, no digo mas)

Real Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by eight points in La Liga after 20 games.

