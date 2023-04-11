Carlo Ancelotti issues update on Real Madrid star Fede Valverde following recent assault incident with Villareal's Alex Baena

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Federico Valverde is doing well and will start their Champions League clash against Chelsea on Wednesday (April 12).

Valverde reportedly punched Villarreal's Alex Baena in the face after Los Blancos' league defeat at the weekend as Baena made some comments about his unborn child.

The Uruguayan and his partner Mina Bonino had a miscarriage in February, and during Real Madrid's top-flight clash with Villarreal on Saturday, Baena allegedly told Valverde:

"Cry now that your son is not going to be born."

Enraged by his heartless remarks, the 24-year-old midfielder reportedly waited for Baena in the car park after the match and punched him in the face. However, the Villarreal star denied all the allegations in a post on Instagram and revealed that he's filed a complaint with the police.

Valverde hasn't been charged with anything yet and Ancelotti has now confirmed that he's in good shape and will feature in their mouth-watering European game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to the press about his condition, the Italian manager said:

"Valverde is fine, motivated, focused and he will start tomorrow."

The Uruguayan international has been a key player for Real Madrid once again this season, making 44 appearances in all competitions while scoring 12 times and assisting another four.

His presence will be crucial against Chelsea as the reigning champions look to reach the semifinals of the Champions League once again.

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in a clash of struggling teams

For the third year in a row, Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in the Champions League but there's an air of unpredictability about their latest encounter.

That's because both sides are struggling at the moment. After back-to-back big wins post the international break, Los Blancos were brought down to earth by Villarreal in a shock 3-2 home defeat in La Liga, while the Blues saw their winless run extend to four games with a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League.

In their previous two encounters, the spoils were shared with Chelsea prevailing in the semifinals of the 2020-21 season en route to lifting the title, while Real Madrid avenged the loss a year later before going on to lift the trophy in Paris.

