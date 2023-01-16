Carlo Ancelotti makes it clear that he doesn’t want Real Madrid star in his team: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn't want Eduardo Camavinga in his team. The revelation came after the Frenchman's disappointing performance in the Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona on January 15.

Los Blancos lost the game against their arch-rivals by a scoreline of 3-1. Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri scored for the Catalan club. Karim Benzema's goal in second-half injury time was nothing more than a consolation for Madrid.

Ancelotti's side were down 2-0 going into the half-time break. Camavinga was taken off at half-time after a subpar performance; he was replaced by Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ @DEANFOOTBALL1 There is internal talks about how Camavinga is being treated. The French player has been substituted up to 7 times by Ancelotti at Halftime. There is internal talks about how Camavinga is being treated. The French player has been substituted up to 7 times by Ancelotti at Halftime. https://t.co/UYRIYB9xJ2

In the first half, Camavinga completed only 68% of his passes and lost possession 11 times.

Since arriving from Stade Rennais in 2021, Camavinga has made 65 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The 20-year-old has only started ten games this campaign and has been substituted before the final whistle in eight of them.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly not impressed with the player and prefers others in the midfield positions. He believes that Camavinga was a signing made by Zinedine Zidane and the player does not suit his style of play.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident his team will bounce back from the Supercopa de Espana final loss

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Carlo Ancelotti said after the game that it is unusual for his team to lose in the final of a competition. The Italian, however, is confident that his team will make a strong comeback from the setback.

Speaking to the media after the defeat against Xavi Herandez's Barcelona, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"The team is feeling it because we usually win finals, but we've got all we need to improve. There's no doubt that Real Madrid will always bounce back. It is not a decisive period, but it's a tough and difficult one, just like there usually is during a season. Tough moments occur often and that's why we have to overcome them quickly by showing the same attitude and commitment that we always do."

Real Madrid's next game is on January 19 against Villareal in the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

