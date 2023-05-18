Carlo Ancelotti makes definitive claim on Real Madrid future after 4-0 Manchester City defeat

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his future at the club after their 4-0 hammering against Manchester City on Wednesday, May 17.

Los Blancos were beaten comprehensively in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal clash against City at the Etihad. Bernardo Silva scored a brace while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet for the hosts. The English giants won the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

After the game, Ancelotti was asked about his future at Real Madrid and he insisted that he will stay at the club next season as well. The Italian manager said (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“No one doubts me. I think the president was very clear 15 days ago — this is a step to improve for next year. Next season I will be here to fight to win another Champions League.”

Ancelotti returned to Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 after the departure of Zinedine Zidane. The Italian manager led Real Madrid to the Champions League trophy, La Liga title, and Supercopa de Espana last season.

However, they have struggled to replicate their success in the ongoing campaign. Los Blancos won the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey. However, they lost the Supercopa de Espana and the La Liga title to arch-rivals Barcelona and have now been eliminated from the Champions League.

Ancelotti was linked with a move to the Brazilian national team in the summer. However, he has insisted that he will stay with Real Madrid until the end of his contract, which expires in 2024. Club president Florentino Perez also reiterated that Ancelotti was the man for the job after their Copa del Rey win.

Carlo Ancelotti assesses Real Madrid's 2022-23 season

Real Madrid may have won three trophies this season, but their failure to retain at least one of their La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles is bound to sting a little.

Los Blancos are 14 points behind newly-crowned league champions Barcelona and haven't really put up a fight for the title this season. Their deficiencies were also very clearly exposed by an excellent Manchester City side on Wednesday.

After their defeat against City, Carlo Ancelotti assessed his side's season. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“I think it was a good season overall. I hope we can finish it strongly over the final four league games. Reaching a Champions League semi-final is a success, as only four teams make it. It can happen that you sometimes lose a semi-final.”

The Merengues will face Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Athletic Club in their final four games of the season.

