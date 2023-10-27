Carlo Ancelotti names player likely to start in key position ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has unveiled an interesting move in his lineup strategy ahead of the much-anticipated El Clasico clash against Barcelona. During a pre-match press conference, Ancelotti hinted at starting Ferland Mendy in the crucial left-back role on Saturday, October 28.

He said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Left back? Mendy has an advantage, he was rested.”

This revelation is particularly eyebrow-raising, given Ancelotti's pattern of selections this season. The Italian strategist has shown a marked preference for Fran Garcia, who has graced the field as a starter in six of Los Blancos' 10 league fixtures.

While it's worth mentioning that Mendy was sidelined due to injury for a portion of this campaign, his current selection remains a surprise. This is because Ancelotti hasn't been limited to Garcia alone. In important games against the likes of Napoli and Girona, the Real Madrid manager deployed Eduardo Camavinga in the left-back position.

Hence, it might have seemed unlikely for Ferland Mendy to play this important match against Barcelona. The France international has only been on the pitch for six games - two in the UEFA Champions League and four in La Liga. He played just 40 minutes across both UCL games, showing his limited involvement so far.

El Clasico: Barcelona's injuries may tilt scales in Real Madrid's favor

Hosting the opening El Clasico clash of the season, reigning champions Barcelona find themselves hot on the heels of La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid. Just a solitary point separates the arch-rivals.

Both clubs have impressively navigated their way through the initial stages of the season. The clash in Catalonia is expected to set the tone moving forward. The Blaugrana's recent injury woes, however, could make it easier for Los Blancos.

Although Camp Nou's medical team may hustle a few key players back into the matchday fold, it is uncertain if this will suffice. Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha have reported for training, with Joao Felix potentially coming back from injury on time for the match.

So far, Barca manager Xavi has been resourceful, plugging gaps with fresh talents from La Masia academy, but facing Real Madrid could be entirely different.

Los Blancos' season hasn't exactly been a stroll in the park, as they have sometimes had to dig deep to secure results. However, their firepower comes from the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. The latter was said to be injured, but the coach has made it clear that the English prodigy will be available for the match.