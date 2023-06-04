Carlo Ancelotti provides crucial update on the futures of 2 Real Madrid stars

Carlo Ancelotti claimed that both Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez are expected to stay at Real Madrid next season. Both players' current contracts will run out in the summer.

There has been a mass exodus at Los Blancos in recent days. The likes of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, and Eden Hazard will leave. Ceballos and Nacho, though, are expected to stay.

Speaking to the media after his team's 1-1 draw against Atheltic Bilbao, Ancelotti said:

“I think both of them (Ceballos and Nacho) will STAY.”

Ceballos made 46 appearances this season, scoring once and setting up nine more. Since his 2017 arrival, the player has scored six goals and has provided 12 assists in 120 matches.

According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to offer the player a €5 million per year salary until 2026 (Relevo).

Nacho, meanwhile, has been a regular since his 2012 debut for the senior team. The Castilla product has so far made 319 appearances for the club, including 44 this season.

Rodrygo penned an emotional message for Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid and played his final game against Athletic Bilbao. He joined the club in 2009 and leaves after winning 25 trophies as the club's all-time second-highest scorer (354 goals).

Vinicius Junior, Benzema, and Rodrygo have been the heart of Los Blancos' attack in recent seasons. The Brazilian youngster penned a heartfelt message for the Frenchman, writing on social media:

"KB9!!! Thank you very much for all the moments we were able to live together! Thank you for every lesson, every goal, assist, titles we won together and even for the privilege of being part of your Ballon d'Or."

Benzema is expected to complete a move to Al-Ittihad. Hence, Los Blancos will need new attackers. Kai Havertz and Harry Kane are reportedly topping the Spanish giants' wishlist.

