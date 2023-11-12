Carlo Ancelotti provides fresh Jude Bellingham injury update after Real Madrid's 5-1 thrashing of Valencia

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an injury update on Jude Bellingham. He expects the midfielder to withdraw from England's squad for the upcoming international break.

Bellingham suffered a dislocated shoulder during the goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on November 5. He has missed Los Blancos' last two games, including the 5-1 La Liga home win against Valencia on Saturday (November 11).

Ancelotti has now said that he expects Bellingham to be assessed by England's doctors and return to Spain to continue his recovery process (via Daily Mail):

"If he didn't play today, he can't play with England. He has to do specific work to strengthen his shoulder, and he will do that in the coming weeks. After the international break, I think he will be able to play again. I think he will be back because he won't play with them (England) either."

Ahead of the Valencia game, Ancelotti had said that he Bellingham was out of the contest (via Mirror):

After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with anterior instability of his left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation. Bellingham is out for today's match against Valencia.”

Los Blancos issued a statement that after carrying out medical assessment, the club decided that Bellingham won't be fit to play.

Since his €103 million summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham has been in exceptional form for Real Madrid. He has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 14 games across competitions, exceeding expectations with his goalscoring form.

Following his recent injury setback, though, Bellingham's participation in England's upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia appears doubtful.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez expects Jude Bellingham to be a club legend

Real Madrid spent a fortune to acquire Jude Bellingham's services from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman is already proving that the club made the right investment.

Bellingham is only 20 and has the best years of his career ahead of him. President Florentino Perez waxed lyrical about Bellingham's performances and tipped the player to become a club legend. He said at Los Blancos' general assembly (via Football Espana):

"We have a squad that has been the product of planning for years. The mix of experience and youth gives us enthusiasm and hope to face successes.

"As a result of this, we have incorporated Jude Bellingham, who at only 20 years of age, is already one of the best players in the world, and a leader of the English national team. He is destined to mark an era and to be a legend of Real Madrid.”

Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy in 2023. Given his tender age and sparkling performances, the player can be expected to achieve more glory, making his price tag appear like a bargain.