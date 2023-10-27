Carlo Ancelotti provides Jude Bellingham fitness update ahead of Real Madrid v Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insists Jude Bellingham is fit to face Barcelona in El Clasico tomorrow (October 28).

Bellingham came off in the 89th minute of Madrid's 2-1 win against Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE reported that the English superstar was dealing with an adductor issue but would be fine to face the Blaugrana.

Ancelotti has confirmed the 20-year-old will be available for Real Madrid against Barcelona. The Italian coach said in his pre-match press conference (via MadridXtra):

"Bellingham? He's fine."

That's good news for Madrid fans as the Englishman has been the La Liga giants' protagonist this season. He's bagged 11 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions.

Ancelotti even played down concerns about Barca's lineup for the El Clasico. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong trained ahead of the clash at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys:

"Barcelona’s line-up? I don’t know, the important thing for me is that Bellingham plays.”

Real Madrid are top of La Liga heading into Saturday's encounter with the Blaugrana. They hold a one-point lead over Xavi's reigning champions who sit third.

Jude Bellingham has been key to Ancelotti's strong start to the campaign, firing eight goals in nine La Liga games. He's the competition's current top scorer, scoring three more goals than Barcelona's Lewandowski.

Jude Bellingham is aware of the significance of the El Clasico ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Barcelona

Jude Bellingham is prepared for El Clasico.

Los Blancos' newest superstar will be playing in his first El Clasico since joining Ancelotti's side this past summer. He became the club's second-most expensive signing in history, arriving from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million.

El Clasico has seen many Barcelona and Real Madrid icons take center stage, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Bellingham is aware of the magnitude of the rivalry between the two La Liga giants (via MadridXtra):

"I know the impact that El Clasico has among fans, the media & football in general and I feel, at the same time, the responsibility towards the club and the fans to get the 3 points.”

The 2023 Golden Boy nominee has played in big pressure games before, including Revierderby between Dortmund and Schalke. He's also got a ton of experience on the international stage with England, earning 27 caps, scoring two goals and providing five assists. He was a standout performer for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.