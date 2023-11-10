Carlo Ancelotti provides Jude Bellingham injury update ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga fixture against Valencia

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that midfielder Jude Bellingham will be available to play Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday (November 11).

Bellingham, 20, has made a rousing start to life at the Bernabeu - 13 goals and three assists in 14 games across competitions - becoming a key first-team player. However, the Englishman seemed to injure his shoulder in the goalless La Liga draw with Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

Although he recovered in time for the midweek UEFA Champions League game with Braga, Bellingham didn't play. That was likely because with Madrid on the cusp of qualifying for the knockouts, Ancelotti wanted to keep his star player fresh for other fixtures.

Ahead of the La Liga clash with Valencia this weekend, the Italian manager has said that Bellingham trained on match eve and will be available to play (Madrid Xtra):

"Jude Bellingham? He trained today, he feels good. He's available, and if nothing happens, he will play tomorrow."

In Bellingham's absence, Los Blancos beat Braga 3-0 at home to remain perfect in four Champions League games. In the process, they qualified for the knockouts with two games to score.

Brahim Diaz - making a rare start - and Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes were the scorers for Ancelotti's side against the Portuguese team.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Arda Guler's latest injury setback

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has offered his thoughts on new signing Arda Guler's latest injury setback. The Turkish sensation is yet to make his much-awaited debut for Los Blancos due to a series of injuries.

Before the Braga game this weekend, the teenager experienced some discomfort from his previous injuries. Ancelotti, though, allayed concerns that it's something serious.

Predicting a bright future for Guler, the Italian manager said (as per Managing Madrid):

"His future is very beautiful. He’s got a great talent. I understand that he’s disappointed, but it’s a minor injury, and I have the experience, when I was 21 I was injured, and I came back. Guler’s future is not in doubt, and he can recover for after the international break.”

The Turkish attacker is expected to make his Madrid debut after the international break this month.