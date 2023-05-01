Carlo Ancelotti publicly discloses Real Madrid's plans for summer transfer window with interesting Karim Benzema claim

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that his side have set their sights on an out-and-out striker, agreeing that Karim Benzema cannot keep operating as the team’s only center-forward.

Real Madrid currently have two pure strikers in the team, Benzema and Mariano Diaz. Mariano has played only nine times this season, clocking a total of 68 minutes across competitions. The Dominican striker, who is yet to score this season, has failed to win Ancelotti’s confidence, causing Benzema to play every single game when fit.

Benzema, 34, has missed 11 La Liga matches due to various injuries this season, which is not unnatural for a player his age. Speaking to the press ahead of Tuesday night’s (2 May) clash against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti acknowledged the need for a new striker. Confirming Los Blancos’ desire of signing a new center-forward, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager said:

“The project for the future for the club is to sign a 9, because Karim is the age he is. But Karim is doing very well up until now and while he is in good condition, it’s working very well.”

He then lauded Rodrygo and Marco Asensio for stepping up in Benzema’s absence:

“It’s true that Karim has had his up and downs, but Rodrygo has progressed, Asensio has progressed.”

Benzema has emerged as Real Madrid’s leading scorer with 29 goals in 37 games across competitions. He is currently the second-highest scorer in La Liga with 17 goals in 21 games. Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is leading the charts with 19 strikes in 28 matches.

Playing 49 games in all competitions, Rodrygo has scored 14 times, while Asensio has struck 11 times in 43 games across competitions.

Don Hutchison claims Real Madrid could struggle against Manchester City without veteran star Luka Modric

Luka Modric has become a major doubt for Los Blancos’ upcoming Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City (9 May) after picking up a thigh injury. Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison believes that the Croatia international’s absence could prove to be quite damaging for Los Blancos.

Speaking to republicworld.com, the former Red said:

“That will be a massive loss if Luka Modric is missing out. He is an incredible player. I don’t think Real Madrid is the same when he doesn’t play. It’s a big problem for Ancelotti. He might play Valverde a bit deeper in that sort of position at midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are there, Madrid have a lot of options.

“But I think the way of relationship Modric has with Benzema, the way he finds him the way he assists him, picking all that passes. I think the medical team of Madrid will work all the time to keep Modric fit for the match.”

Modric, 37, has appeared in 44 games for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season, scoring six times and claiming six assists.

The first leg of Los Merengues’ semi-final with Manchester City will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu. The return leg will be played at the Etihad Stadium on May 17.

