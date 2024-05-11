Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked about Kylian Mbappe transfer after Real Madrid beat Granada

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said after the 4-0 La Liga win at Granada on Saturday (May 11) that he's not thinking about outgoing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe at the moment.

Having sealed a record-extending 36th La Liga title last weekend, Ancelotti's side meant business at Granada. After Fran Garcia fired the visitors into a 38th-minute lead, summer signing Arda Guler made it 2-0 just before the break.

A second-half Brahim Diaz double sealed all three points for the champions. Following the win, Ancelotti was asked about Mbappe, who announced earlier this week that he's leaving PSG at the end of the season, with his next destination likely to be Los Blancos.

However, the Real Madrid boss responded that he has more pressing matters at hand (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“Kylian Mbappé? I’m not thinking about that topic at the moment. We have more important things to focus on right now”.

Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of Mbappe for a while and are all set to land their man on a free transfer this summer. However, neither the French striker or his entourage have mentioned Real Madrid as their next destination.

What did Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe say about leaving PSG?

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe announced to PSG fans on Thursday (May 10) that he's bidding adieu to the club on Sunday, a day after the Ligue 1 champions take on Toulouse at home in the league.

In a video on social media, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner confirmed that he's in his last season at the club and won't stay beyond the summer. Mbappe said (as per GOAL):

"I've always said I would speak to you when this time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

"It's a lot of emotions, it's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I am leaving my country, but I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years.

He added:

"PSG is a club that never leaves anyone indifferent, I do not regret at any moment signing with this prestigious club. It's a club I will keep in my memory my entire life. I won't be a player anymore, but I will continue to always watch every game.

"I wanted to say thank you because without you all I would never have felt half the emotions I felt. Thank you all, I hope we will finish this year with a last trophy, and I believe you will remain in my heart forever."

Kylian Mbappe has a busy summer ahead, with the European Championships in Germany and the Paris Olympics, which he intends to feature in.