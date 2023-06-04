Carlo Ancelotti reveals profile of striker Real Madrid are targeting after Karim Benzema's departure

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the profile of striker the club will look to replace Karim Benzema with this summer.

Benzema, 35, is heading out of the Santiago Bernabeu and made his final appearance in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club today (June 4). The Frenchman scored from the penalty spot in his final bow for Los Merengues.

Ancelotti is now tasked with finding a replacement for Karim Benzema and he has explained the type of striker Real Madrid will target. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We want to sign a striker that can score goals and link up well — so, a striker that plays football well."

The Madrid boss' comments come in the midst of reports claiming that the club are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. The English striker has a year left on his contract with Spurs but could be set for a departure this summer.

Reports claim that Kane, 29, is Los Merengues' top target to replace Benzema this summer. They will likely be rivaled by Manchester United for the England captain's signature with Erik ten Hag also keen on the prolific frontman. He has scored 32 goals in 49 games across competitions this season.

However, Kane's game doesn't solely revolve around goals as he brings others into play. He drops back into midfield to help in transitioning forward and is regarded as one of Europe's most accomplished strikers.

Karim Benzema will leave a glaring hole in the Real Madrid side after spending 14 illustrious years in the Spanish capital. He scored 353 goals in 637 games, winning five Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles.

The Frenchman looks set to join Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad. Ancelotti also revealed that Madrid only learned about his decision this morning:

“Benzema told us about his decision to leave the club this morning, it was really unexpected. His departure was surprising, now we have time to think about what we should do. We will sign strikers."

These comments suggest that Los Blancos are targeting several forwards in the summer. They have also been linked with Espanyol's Joselu and were reportedly viewing him as backup option to Karim Benzema before their captain decided to leave. The 33-year-old has scored 17 goals in 38 appearances this season.

Real Madrid drop interest in free agent Roberto Firmino despite Karim Benzema's departure

Roberto Firmino is no longer an option for the La Liga giants.

One striker that Real Madrid have seemingly decided against pursuing this summer is Roberto Firmino. The Liverpool forward is leaving the Reds when his contract expires at the end of June.

Madrid have been touted with interest in the Brazilian who would be available as a free agent. However, Spanish journalist Jose Luis Sanchez reports that Los Blancos have completely discarded the forward as an option this summer.

Firmino has been in fine form this season despite being handed a more withdrawn role. He scored 13 goals in 35 games but seemingly won't be heading to the Bernabeu.

