Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future in doubt as Florentino Perez expresses unhappiness at the manner of PSG defeat: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's future could reportedly be in jeopardy. This comes after Los Blancos suffered a tame 1-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They arrived at the Parc des Princes with the obvious intention of containing PSG’s plethora of attackers and sat back. The midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro stayed deep and narrow in their own half for much of the game. The attacking trio of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and Asensio were isolated up front.

The Spanish side did a decent job of containing PSG, with Kylian Mbappe coming closest to hurting them throughout the match. Their resilience was eventually broken by the Frenchman in the 95th minute as he dribbled past two players to score the winner.

According to Diario Sport, chairman Florentino Perez was left unhappy with the way Real Madrid set up. The match reportedly convinced the club president that Ancelotti is not the man to take the club into a new era.

First leg against PSG set to result in Carlo Ancelotti being sacked at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are far from out of the tie and will be looking to hit back at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg in a couple of weeks.

However, Ancelotti has reportedly already annoyed Perez with his approach. The chairman believes he still has a decent squad capable of attacking more against the top teams.

Perez is intent on ending the club's transition period quickly and can be expected to spend a lot of money in the summer. They are reportedly set to welcome some big names such as Kylian Mbappe and Serge Gnabry, among others. Hence, Perez and the club's fans will be hoping for better results sooner rather than later.

Ancelotti was brought in last summer because deals for Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte reportedly failed to materialize. However, considering Perez's track record, it is highly unlikely that he will allow him to continue as the manager if the performances remain the same.

