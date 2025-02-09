Carlo Ancelotti worried about 2 key position ahead of Real Madrid's UCL clash against Manchester City: Reports

According to Mundo Derpotivo (via Football Espana), Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is worried about two key positions ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City. The two European heavyweights are set to lock horns in the Champions League playoffs on February 11 and 19.

Considering Manchester City's struggles this season, Los Blancos head into the crucial two-legged fixture as the slight favorites. However, the Spanish giants have also not been convincing in recent weeks, having managed just one win in their last three outings. They lost 1-0 to Espanyol in LaLiga (February 1) before narrowly defeating Leganes in the Copa del Rey (February 5). They were then held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Atletico Madrid (February 8).

Real Madrid's major challenge, however, is their depleted defensive department. Ancelotti's side has suffered greatly from injuries to defenders this season, especially at centre-back. Both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out for the season with an ACL, while recently sustained a hamstring.

David Alaba, returned to action in January after a long layout due to an ACL, only to pick up a fresh adductor muscle injury. However, as per the abovementioned source, Ancelotti is majorly concerned about the full-back position heading into the Manchester City clash.

Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia have been deployed at the right and left back positions, respectively. However, the duo have not looked convincing and there are doubts about whether they can be relied upon for the game against Pep Guardiola's side.

The report adds that Ancelotti might deploy Federico Valverde at right-back, while Ferland Mendy could be handed a start at left-back against the Premier League champions. Madrid will travel to the Etihad for the first leg before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu a week later for the return fixture.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti details plans for busy schedule including Champions League clash with Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti revealed how he plans to prepare his team ahead of a busy schedule. Real Madrid have a tight fixture schedule including their two-legged Champions League clash with Manchester City before the first international break of the year in March.

Speaking about this, Ancelotti detailed how he plans to navigate the busy period. He said (via Bein Sports):

"There is no time for traditional preparation, only recovery and video analysis. It will be a cycle of ‘recovery, video, match’ for 40 days."

"I need the entire squad. It’s important to rotate players so that everyone stays motivated because they will all be essential during this period," Ancelotti added.

Real Madrid are set to face Manchester City twice in February (11 & 19) with league games against Osasuna (15) and Girona (23) also lined up for the month. They will also take on one of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, or Real Sociedad in the Copal del Rey semi-final between February 25 and 27.

