“Carlo is inviting a loss”, “I am devastated” - Real Madrid fans furious with Ancelotti naming 2 players in starting line-up vs Atletico

Real Madrid fans have shared their fury about Lucas Vazquez's and Aurelien Tchouameni's presence in the starting lineup in the Madrid Derby on Saturday. Los Blancos are set to take on Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Madridistas are not pleased with Carlo Ancelotti's picks to start the game.

Lucas Vazquez has been the manager's go-to pick for the right-back slot this season, following the season-ending ACL injury to Dani Carvajal. Without the legendary Spaniard, Ancelotti has often opted for the 33-year-old as a backup. Vasquez has played 18 matches in La Liga this season, starting 13 but has been unable to convince the fans of his quality.

Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni notably made his name as a central and defensive midfielder. However, Real Madrid have endured a number of injuries at the back, hammering their defensive depth and forcing Ancelotti to place Tchouameni in centre-back. The 25-year-old has not impressed the fans in his new role, and they are not pleased about his presence in the lineup against Atletico.

The Madridistas reacted to the released lineup on X with comments like these:

"No complaints other than Vazquez and Tchouameni but oh well we don’t have anybody else to replace them with," a fan said.

"Carlo starting Vasquez again, at this point we shouldn’t even be surprised," another fan complained.

"Vazquez RB and tchouameni CB," another fan was worried.

"lucas vazquez starting😭," this fan cried.

"I am devastated with Lucas Vázquez," this fan was furious.

"Of course Vazques😂😂😂 Carlo is inviting a loss," this fan mocked.

"Vasquez will be the end of me," this fan was furious.

"Vasquez and Tchouameni is the weak link here. I hope Ancelotti plays Camavinga in the second half asap. Just watch how all Atletico's attack will be focused on Vasquez and Tchouameni because its obvious they are the weak link here... Sighs," a fan analyzed.

"Vazquez Mendy Tchouameni starting ITS OVER," another was troubled.

"Tchouameni CB Ancelotti must be smoking something strong," a fan was angry.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals plans to handle pressure of Atletico clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his plans to handle the pressure of the Madrid derby, as they take on Atletico. Los Rojiblancos will visit the Santiago Bernabeu and look to cause havoc for the hosts.

However, Ancelotti has noted that his team was built for such games, telling the press (via Sports Illustrated):

"It’s a difficult game, but these are the games we like to be in. There’s a lot of pressure, but it’s a game that everyone will watch. It will be very competitive and a football spectacle in which we are the protagonists. We have to suffer and fight with the team. These are the games that we have to celebrate or suffer a little when they end."

Real Madrid know that if they lose to Atletico Madrid, they will lose their seat at the top of the LaLiga table. Their opponents are in second place, just one point behind after quality defensive performances have seen them concede just 14 goals in 22 games.

