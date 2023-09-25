"Carragher played in a team that was never going to win the title" - Pundit blasts Liverpool legend after criticism aimed at Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale

Richard Keys has made a dig at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for his reaction to Aaron Ramsdale in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 25).

Ramsdale has recently been dropped by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with David Raya starting the last three games across competitions in his place. The English shot-stopper watched on as the Spaniard produced a fine stop to deny Son Heung Min in the draw against Spurs.

The 25-year-old was captured on the bench applauding the save although Carragher found his actions comical. He said to Sky Sports:

"I thought it was like the Oscars, you know when someone loses the Oscar and they start clapping and smiling for the other person. I was laughing when I saw that. He's absolutely devastated with that really."

Ramsdale's father Nick slammed Carragher for his comments and told the Liverpool legend to show some class. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has."

Keys has also leaped to Ramsdale's defense and suggested that the Gunners' shot-stopper will move elsewhere and shine. He stated in his blog:

"I was interested to see Aaron Ramsdale’s dad leap to his son’s defence by lambasting Jamie Carragher for his comments during the derby game. Good on him. I feel for Ramsdale. He’s a terrific ‘keeper and made of the right stuff, which is why he’ll turn up elsewhere and go on to have a very good career."

The beIN Sports presenter then took aim at Carragher's own career in which he claims that he was never close to winning the Premier League. The former Liverpool defender had claimed that Ramsdale wasn't a title-winning goalkeeper:

"I didn’t agree with Carragher’s midweek assessment that Arsenal would never win the title with Ramsdale in goal. When I saw that my initial reaction was ‘nonsense’, because they were a whisker away from doing so last season. But then I realized that Carragher played in a team that was never going to win the title with him in it, so he probably knows more about the subject than me."

Ramsdale was Arteta's No.1 throughout last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He was a key member of an Arsenal side that finished second in the league, five points off champions Manchester City.

However, Arteta appears to have reservations about the England international continuing as his first-choice goalkeeper. The Spaniard signed Raya from Brentford on loan in the summer with a view to a permanent £27 million move.

Liverpool legend Carragher reckons Ramsdale may look to leave Arsenal in January

The Liverpool icon thinks Aaron Ramsdale may be contemplating his future.

There are now doubts over Ramsdale's future at the Emirates following Arteta's decision to drop him for Raya. Reports claim that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are monitoring his position at Arsenal.

Carragher thinks the England international may look for a move in January due to his current situation. The Liverpool legend reckons the Gunners might be able to get a good fee for the goalkeeper who joined from Sheffield United for £30 million two years ago (via football.london):

"I think he [Ramsdale] will be looking in January if he has a decent chance at going to a good club if the club is willing to let him go, he’s actually done a lot better than a lot of people thought he would at Arsenal. They could probably get a good amount of quid for him as well, so it might be something we see."

Ramsdale has three years left on his contract at the Emirates but seems to have lost his place in Arteta's starting XI. He will be eager for minutes before the European Championships in Germany next year.