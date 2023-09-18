Arsenal's Premier League rivals monitoring Aaron Ramsdale with eye on potential transfer after he was dropped for Everton game: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal after the goalkeeper was dropped in his side's 1-0 win against Everton on Sunday (September 17).

The Daily Mail reports that Ramsdale's future is being closely monitored by the Blues and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The English shot-stopper was surprisingly dropped to the bench against the Toffees with summer signing David Raya taking his place.

There are now doubts regarding the 25-year-old's future at Arsenal following Mikel Arteta's decision to replace him with Raya against Everton. The Gunners boss insisted that he was going to rotate between the pair throughout the season. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“There will be rotations. I mentioned that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position."

Ramsdale arrived at Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 for £30 million. He immediately displaced Bernd Leno as Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper and was key in his side's title race last season.

The England international made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets. He was named in the Premier League Team of the Season. He started the new season as Arsenal's No.1, keeping one clean sheet in five matches across competitions.

However, he has faced nine shots on target, conceding four goals, with a save percentage of 55.6 percent. There was a feeling that Raya was likely to overtake him at some stage during the campaign.

That moment arrived on Sunday but the Spaniard put in an assured performance. The 27-year-old joined the Gunners from Brentford in the summer on an initial loan with the north Londoners given the option to buy for £27 million.

Chelsea and Bayern have now been alerted to Ramsdale's situation at the Emirates. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for £25 million.

However, they remain open to further strengthening their goalkeeping options after sending Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Bayern are searching for a long-term successor to Manuel Neuer at the Allianz Arena.

Piers Morgan criticizes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for 'humiliating' Ramsdale by dropping him against Everton

Piers Morgan wasn't happy seeing Arsenal's shot-stopper dropped.

Piers Morgan felt Arteta was wrong to drop the England international as he feels he's been superb for the Gunners. He tweeted:

“I don’t understand what Ramsdale has done to deserve being dropped? Havertz, yes.. but Ramsdale’s been consistently superb for us. Why humiliate him?"

The British broadcaster received a response that read:

“Thats what happens when have 2 elite keepers, gotta keep them both happy so there will be lot of rotation.”

Morgan, a huge Arsenal fan hit back by explaining why he dislikes the club's possessing two goalkeepers without knowing who is No.1

“I don’t believe in having 2 top ‘keepers with neither knowing who’s No1. Nothing against Raya, who is very good, but don’t like the way Ramsdale’s being treated.”

It remains to be seen which of the two shot-stoppers will start in goal when the Gunners make their return to UEFA Champions League football this week. They face Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).

Whoever starts in goal in that game could have implications on the Englishman's future. If it's Raya then talk of a potential exit will only intensify.