Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to be ‘more focused’ on stopping 31-year-old Manchester City star instead of Erling Haaland 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the Reds need to focus on marking Kevin de Bruyne during their clash against Manchester City on October 16.

Ahead of their Premier League clash, the spotlight has been on City striker Erling Haaland, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The Norwegian has scored 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions, including 15 in the Premier League.

However, Carragher believes Liverpool need to focus on De Bruyne instead, who has 11 assists in 13 matches in all competitions. The Belgian midfielder has been stellar this season, marshaling Manchester City's midfield.

◎ 162 - Ryan Giggs

◎ 111 - Cesc Fàbregas

◎ 103 - Wayne Rooney

◎ 102 - Frank Lampard

◉ 95 - Kevin De Bruyne



Carragher told Sky Sports (via HITC):

“If you stop De Bruyne, you take 50 per cent away from Haaland as well, I think that connection they have you can see it already, De Bruyne is the best midfield player in the world, so I’d be more focused on De Bruyne than Haaland."

He stressed further on his earlier claim and said:

“I think Kevin de Bruyne is the best midfield player in the world. I think he has been for the last four or five years. I wrote a newspaper column talking about where he ranks in terms of the best midfield players we’ve seen in the Premier League, and I think he’s close to being right at the top of that.”

Liverpool have struggled this season, especially in defense, having conceded 12 goals in the league so far. Manchester City, meanwhile, have scored the most goals in the league this season (33).

Hence, it will be a big test for the Reds to stop De Bruyne and Haaland at Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola expecting a tough game when Manchester City face Liverpool

While the Reds are 10th in the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola still expects a big challenge from them at Anfield on Sunday.

In a press conference ahead of the game, the Manchester City boss said (via BBC):

"I know the quality they have. It has always been a tough game and I don't expect anything else. A few months ago Liverpool were competing for a prestigious situation in English football, four titles, they had more shots, possession, everything in the final and they lost. This is the same team, same manager, things can happen."

Liverpool have already beaten Manchester City once this season when the two teams met in the Community Shield on July 30.

