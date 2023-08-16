"Carried the worst team in the MLS to a final" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami defeat Philadelphia to reach Leagues Cup final

Continuing his blistering form, Lionel Messi once again etched his name onto the scoresheet, netting once as Inter Miami defeated Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semi-final stage of the Leagues Cup. The Herons will now face either Nashville SC or Mexican outfit Monterrey in the final, with hopes of securing the first piece of silverware in the club's history.

Lionel Messi has now scored in each of his outings as an Inter Miami player, racking up nine goals in six matches. The Argentinian maestro has transformed his side into a winning machine, with the David Beckham-owned club yet to lose a match post-Messi's arrival.

The former Barcelona forward once again stole the limelight, grabbing the Man of the Match award as his team made it into the final of the Leagues Cup. Fans applauded Lionel Messi's masterful performance after the 2022 World Cup winner stunned everyone with an impeccable strike from long range.

They took to X (formerly known as Twitter), flooding the social media platform with their reactions:

A rejuvenated Josef Martinez opened the scoring in the third minute, slotting the ball past a clueless Andre Blake. La Pulga then went on to double his side's lead in the 20th minute, with a long-range stunner. Messi's Barcelona compatriot Jordi Alba soon joined in the action, scoring his first goal for his new side just before half-time.

Nineteen-year-old David Ruiz rounded up the humbling in the 84th minute, following a brilliant run by right-back DeAndre Yedlin.

Inter Miami before Lionel Messi

Established in 2018, Inter Miami first contested an MLS match in 2020. The Herons debuted against Western Conference outfit Los Angeles FC, losing the game 1-0.

David Beckham's club went on to secure a decent 10th-place finish in their maiden campaign. They followed it up with an 11th finish in their second season, raising the bar in their third season by finishing in sixth place. As a result, Inter Miami qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs but fell at the first hurdle, losing 3-0 to New York City FC.

With seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi leading the pack this year, Miami fans would be hoping for a revolutionary campaign this term. Nevertheless, it will be an uphill battle for the Argentinian forward, with his team currently languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami are scheduled to resume their MLS campaign on the 27th of August with an away fixture against New York Red Bulls.