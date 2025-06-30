“Carries the ball very well” - Fede Valverde names 20-year-old Real Madrid star who is similar to Toni Kroos

Federico Valverde has lavished praise on Real Madrid centre-back Dean Huijsen. The Uruguay international even drew comparisons between Huijsen and Madrid legend Toni Kroos.

Los Blancos secured Huijsen's services this summer from Bournemouth for a reported £50 million after triggering his release clause. The 20-year-old defender has already impressed with his performances so far under Xabi Alonso.

Huijsen started all three of Madrid's group stage fixtures in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, helping them secure a spot in the knockout stages with two wins in the group stage.

Huijsen's composure on the pitch and his quality on the ball have caught the fans' attention, and his displays in the Club World Cup have earned Valverde's plaudits.

Valverde likened Huijsen's passing ability to that of Toni Kroos, who was one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at Real Madrid. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"Dean Huijsen carries the ball very well and makes a pass like Toni Kroos.”

Huijsen joined Juventus' youth setup at the age of 16 from Spanish outfit Malaga's academy back in 2021. After a brief loan spell at AS Roma, Huijsen departed Turin for Bournemouth last year for a reported £12.6 million fee.

He impressed in the Premier League for the Cherries, making 26 league starts before joining Madrid this summer.

"We are going to have good years together" - Dean Huijsen on Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Dean Huijsen has opened up about his move to Real Madrid and working under new manager Xabi Alonso.

After a successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, including a historic Bundesliga win during the 2023-24 season, Alonso left Germany to manage Real Madrid, his former club as a player.

Speaking to the club's in-house media, Huijsen offered his thoughts on Alonso while admitting it was a dream come true to play for the Spanish giants. He said (via Football Espana):

“For me it’s a dream. I think it’s a dream for every child to play for Real Madrid. It’s the best club in the world and I’m very proud and very happy to be here.”

The Spanish defender added:

“There is a very good group here and the truth is that the dressing room is very united. We are very happy to have Xabi Alonso here as well. I think he has a lot of good ideas and we are going to have good years together.”

