“Carrying Barcelona on his back”, “Deserves this ovation more than anyone” – Barcelona fans salute star player after his role in 3-0 win over Villarreal

Barcelona fans lauded superstar forward Robert Lewandowski for his quickfire brace during the Catalan club's 3-0 home win against Villarreal in La Liga on Thursday, October 20.

Xavi Hernandez's side returned to winning ways as they picked up all three points, courtesy of three first-half goals.

Lewandowski opened the scoring for the home side in the 31st minute as the Polish striker latched onto a pass from Jordi Alba. He turned inside the box and found the back of the net in style.

Lewandowski's predatory instincts were on full display four minutes later yet again. The former Bayern Munich striker scored a world-class goal from outside the box.

Ansu Fati scored the third goal for the Blaugrana in the 38th minute of the game to secure all three points.

Lewandowski has now scored 16 goals and provided three assists for Barcelona since making the move to Spain during the summer transfer window.

Fans lauded the Polish striker for his performance as many claimed that there will never be another finisher of his quality. Others termed him as the best striker in the world. Many noted that Lewandowski should get the loudest ovations from the Camp Nou crowd.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans after Lewandowski's masterclass:

Siddy @slidefc Robert Lewandowski deserves this ovation more than anyone in Camp Nou Robert Lewandowski deserves this ovation more than anyone in Camp Nou 💙❤️👏

Nungua Lewandowski 🇬🇭👻 @Lewan_____ Robert Lewandowski is a better striker than Karim Benzema. This is just facts. Robert Lewandowski is a better striker than Karim Benzema. This is just facts. 💙❤️

Marcel✨ @MarcelNembi

A very comfortable victory and Motm performance from Robert Lewandowski A very comfortable victory and Motm performance from Robert Lewandowski 🔵🔴⚡

𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒇 🫡 @IamDoe__ Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in the world pass it on Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in the world pass it on😌

𝙼𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝙱𝚘𝚊𝚍𝚞 @MrBoadu Robert Lewandowski is a natural finisher. Guy is so good at it Robert Lewandowski is a natural finisher. Guy is so good at it✅✅✅

🏀 @y_oungboy Robert Lewandowski is who he think he is, precise finishing. Robert Lewandowski is who he think he is, precise finishing.

𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 (4 wins in 10 games) @LarrieYNWA I don't think football will ever get another Robert Lewandowski. I don't think football will ever get another Robert Lewandowski.

Anü nwere obi @charleschikezie There's no better finisher than Robert Lewandowski in world football atm There's no better finisher than Robert Lewandowski in world football atm 🎯

Xavi's side now have 25 points from ten games, three less than Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez recognizes the fact that Barcelona have to win titles

Barcelona boss Xavi

The Blaugrana have made major improvements since last season under Xavi Hernandez. However, their form in the Champions League has not been up to the mark as a group stage exit looms upon the Catalan club.

A sole win from four group fixtures sees their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. A win for second-placed Inter Milan would demote the La Liga club to the UEFA Europa League.

The former player believes his team has to challenge for major titles and win them, as he told the media ahead of the game against Villarreal (via MARCA):

"I have to be honest with Barcelona's fans, with the club, I think we have built a team to win titles. I continue having all the excitement in the world despite the fact that this week there has been a lot of criticism."

The 3-1 loss to Real Madrid pushed them down to second spot in the La Liga table and created a three-point gap. They have a tough fixture coming up next as they face Athletic Bilbao at home on October 23

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes